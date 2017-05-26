Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Rohit Kumar makes waves in Kabaddi world

With 100 points, Rohit Kumar was the fourth highest scorer in the fourth season of Pro Kabaddi League. With 100 points, Rohit Kumar was the fourth highest scorer in the fourth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Growing up, Rohit Kumar was destined to follow his father’s footsteps and go on to become a kabaddi player, something every boy from his town dreams off. He hails from the village of Nizampur, a town away from the hustle and bustle of New Delhi and known for producing some of the great kabaddi players for the national team like – Rakesh Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Chhillar. Interestingly not only was Rohit’s father a kabbaddi player but so were two of his uncles.

Just like other kids of his age, nine-year old Rohit loved spending time playing kabaddi or watch his elder brothers play. “Chhotte the tab se sab ko khelte hue dekha aur ismein hi mann lagta tha. Roz kuch seekhta tha“, Rohit says. With his father’s support, he continued to follow his dream of making a name in the sport but remained focused on studies as well. However, he made his first successful step when he got into his school’s under-14 team and went on to win a gold medal for the Delhi state team. From there on it was no looking back. Right after completing his intermediate, he got a job in Indian Navy, for which he credits the sport.

With the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League slated to begin from July 28, Rohit became the second costliest player in the auction. He believes it was only after Manjeet’s bid, he had an idea that the franchises were willing to break the bank for Indian players. When Rohit went under the hammer, Nitin Tomar had already fetched Rs 93 lakh and everybody present at his residence was sure that the raider would cross the Rs 1 crore mark. However, confusion between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, saw his bid end at Rs 81 lakh and the Bulls acquiring his services for another season. “Main toh heraan hogaya tha jab mere liye 25 se seedha 50 lakh ki boli lagai,” said Rohit. The 27-year old also has a fascination for cars and bikes and revealed his desire to own an Audi A6. However, keeping his desires aside Rohit said that he will give some part of his money to the families of the Indian army who have suffered the loss of their bread earner.

Rohit missed first two seasons of PBL because the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) had denied him and other services players from competing in the league. However, it was in the third season when he was bought by Patna Pirates after a lottery system and was the third highest scorer with 109 points. He once again managed to make an impact in the next season when he finished as the second highest scorer after Telugu Titans’ Rahul Chaudhari.

Apart from playing kabaddi, the star raider, who is looking forward to taking his side to glory this season likes swimming and watching Bollywood movies. “Akshay bhai ki movies dekhna pasand hai. Unki picture dekhte hi hai chahye koi aur dekhe ya na dekhe.”

With the tournament to be played for over 3 months, Rohit is confident that his diet will keep him fit throughout and this time he will lead the top scorer list. Only time will tell whether he walks the talk.

