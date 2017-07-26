Pro Kabaddi League (PKL): When is the PKL 2017 opening ceremony? What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage?

Pro Kabaddi League is now India’s biggest sports league. Pro Kabaddi League is now India’s biggest sports league.

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway with the opening ceremony on July 28. Much like the format with the Indian Premier League (IPL), each city’s matches will be preceded by an opening ceremony. Before all the activities surrounding kabaddi begins there is the opening ceremony which will have a mix up of Bollywood and kabaddi ahead of the most exciting kabaddi extravaganza. With four new teams joining the existing eight-franchise league, Pro Kabaddi League is now India’s biggest sports league.

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to witness as many as 12 franchises from 11 states who will battle it out in 138 matches across three months for the title. The first match is between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 opening ceremony?

The PKL 2017 opening ceremony will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the PKL 2017 opening ceremony happening?

The PKL 2017 opening ceremony will be held in Hyderabad. Each city will get its own share of opening ceremony as the league moves forward to more cities.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of PKL 2017 opening ceremony?

You can watch the PKL 2017 opening ceremony on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD2.

Where can one live stream the PKL 2017 opening ceremony?

The PKL 2017 Opening Ceremony can be streamed live on Hotstar. You can get all the live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

