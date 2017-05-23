Pro Kabaddi League 2017: There is a game of kabaddi in the auctions as well, says Telugu Titans owner Srinivas Sreeramaneni

Telugu Titans acquired the services of Rakesh Kumar for Rs 45 lakh. (Source: PTI) Telugu Titans acquired the services of Rakesh Kumar for Rs 45 lakh. (Source: PTI)

After Jaipur Pink Panthers acquired the services of Manjeet Chhillar for Rs 75.50 lakh on Monday. Many had considered him it to be the costliest buy in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. It was going to be the case before Nitin Tomar (Indian navy sailor), went under the hammer. It was a tough fight between new entrants Team Uttar Pradesh, owned by GWR group, and Telugu Titans for Tomar. Titans’ owner, Srinivas Sreeramaneni, pulled out of the bid with a smile on his face and Tomar went to Team UP for Rs 93 lakh – the most expensive player in PKL history.

“In the auction, we push people. And that’s our specialty. We pushed Uttar Pradesh up for Nitin, then we pushed Bengal Warriors with Surjeet Singh. We rate up the numbers and then pull out which eventually creates an imbalance. If you put 1/4th of your money on one player then how will you build rest of your team for 26 games. And this is what I love about the auctions. There is a game of kabaddi in the auctions as well,” said Srinivas on their team’s strategy for the auctions.

When asked whether he was happy with the result Srinivas said, “yes we are happy with what we got as we were building a team around Rahul Chaudhari and we have comfortably filled in all the positions. As it will be a long season so we need to have enough players and raiders of the toughest order to sustain a long injury-free season.”

Rakesh Kumar, who was with Puneri Paltan for the last two editions, will be joining the likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke after the Titans bought him for Rs 45 lakh. The 35-year old was the costliest pick in the inaugural edition of the league as he went for Rs 12.80 lakh. His presence in the team will not only brings strength but will also benefit the players mentally.

Sreeramaneni concurred and said,”Rakesh is more to guide because rest of the team consists of extremely young players. So we bought Rakesh to control the temp as Telugu Titans are known to play an accelerating game. And sometimes the situation in the middle requires to slow down and think. Hence we went for Rakesh so that he can play the role of a holder”.

On his team’s performance in the last season, Srinivas added,”See last year, during the semifinal in the second half, Sandeep Narwal gracefully went bonkers and the result ended our campaign. And that was the actual reason to bring in people like Rakesh, who can control the game. Our team, in particular, has retained eight of our last year’s players,” he concluded.

