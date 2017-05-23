Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Auction Day 2 highlights: Suraj Desai the most expensive player at Rs 52.5 lakh

At Rs 93 lakh, Nitin Tomar is the most expensive player in the four-year history of the PKL. (Source: File) At Rs 93 lakh, Nitin Tomar is the most expensive player in the four-year history of the PKL. (Source: File)

We have come to Day 2 of the auction for the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League that starts in July 2017. Four new teams have been introduced for this season added to the eight already in the league. One of these, Team UP made a big splash in the pond when they bought raider Nitin Tomar for a whopping Rs 93 lakh on Day 1. Other big buys include Manjeet Chillar, Selvamani K and Rohit Kumar for Rs 81 lakh. The auction is taking place in New Delhi with over 400 players set to participate in the fifth season.

Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2:

1523 hrs IST: Sunil Kumar sold to Gujarat for Rs 30.4 lakh. Played for Patna Pirates last season

1515 hrs IST: Couple of players gone unsold as team owners looking to use their money very carefully. Finally, Kuldeep Singh goes to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh

1510 hrs IST: Former Puneri Paltan defender Virender Chhillar goes unsold. Pradeep Narwal joins Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8.8 lakh.

1505 hrs IST: Haryana strengthen their defence with young Rakesh Kumar for Rs 11 lakh.Meanwhile Team Uttar Pradesh buy Santosh for Rs 8 lakh.

1458 hrs IST: Virender Singh now up for auction, goes for Rs 12.2 lakh to the Patna Pirates. Navjot Singh joins Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 20 lakh. In Mohit Chhillar’s absence, will Bulls repeat their last season’s feat?

1455 hrs IST: We are back after the lunch-break. Bidding for Category C Indian players is still going on.

1312 hrs IST: Telugu Titans strength their attack with the services of Nilesh Salunke for Rs 49 lakh. Nilesh was a vital part of Titans’squad in last four seasons. Both, Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh, were unbeatable throughout in season 4.

1300 hrs IST: Team Haryana buy the services of Wazir Singh for Rs 44 lakh. It has been a busy day for the 12 teams. Another add-on in Haryana’s squad as they buy Gurvinder Singh for Rs 16.2 lakh

1245 hrs IST: Deepak Narwal has been sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 25.5 lakh, Surender Singh goes o Team UP for Rs 28.5 lakh

1236 hrs IST: Rohit Bariyal sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 32 lakh

1230 hrs IST: Prashant Kumar Rai has been sold to Haryana for Rs 21 lakh.

1225 hrs IST: Sachin bought by Gujarat for Rs 36 lakh. He has won Bronze in the Junior National Championships and will be making his PKL debut this year.

1207 hrs IST: Maninder Singh sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 45 lakh and Rohit Kumar Choudary for Rs 28.5 lakh to Puneri Paltan

1157 hrs IST: Suraj Desai goes to Delhi Dabang for Rs 52.5 lakh. He is the most expensive buy of the day

1151 hrs IST: Sunil, who has played for U-Mumba and Patna Pirates previously, goes to Delhi Dabang for Rs 21 lakh.

1145 hrs IST: Suresh Kumar sold U-Mumba Rs 30.50 lakh. He has played for Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates

1132 hrs IST: Just a reminder, Nitin Tomar is the most expensive buy of the auction at Rs 93 lakh. The highest bid of Day 2 is Rs 50 lakh for Jaideep Singh for Jaipur Pink Panther

1121 hrs IST: Somvir Shekhar to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 45.5 lakh. Thus far, only one bid has reached the Rs 50 lakh-mark and that is for Jaideep Singh

1109 hr IST: Base price for Category B players is Rs 12 lakh.

1100 hrs IST: Manish gets sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 12 lakh, Vikas Kale goes to Gujarat for Rs 12.6 lakh

1045 hrs IST: Bajirao Hodage Rs 44.50 Lakh to Dabang Delhi. Jaideep Singh goes to Jaipur Pink Panther for Rs 50 Lakh

1024 hrs IST: Sachin Kumar goes to the Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 46 Lakh and Manoj Dhull goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 21.5 Lakh

1022 hrs IST: While base price for Category A players was Rs 20 lakh, that of the Category C players is Rs 8 Lakh

1010 hrs IST: Defender Anil Kumar goes to Team Tamil Nadu. It is Tamil Nadu’s 11th pick of the auction.

1007 hrs IST: Another successful bid of the day and quick one too. Telugu Titans bags the services of Vinod Kumar for Rs 44.5 lakh.

0957 hrs IST: The first successful bid of the day is made by the Bengal Warriors for Bhupender Singh. A confirmation of the price is yet to come through.

0850 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the auctions for the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It was an interesting day of bidding on Day 1 that gave us three big buys. Nitin Tomar, who went to Team UP, led the pack with a final price of Rs 93 lakh. Bengaluru Bulls made the second most expensive buy in the form of Rohit Kumar for Rs 81 lakh while Manjeet Chillar went to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 75.5 lakh.

