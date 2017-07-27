Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Top raiders of PKL season 5

Franchises will bank on their top raiders to help them win the title in the fifth season. (Source: Express photo) Franchises will bank on their top raiders to help them win the title in the fifth season. (Source: Express photo)

Pro Kabaddi League has come a long way ever since its commencement in 2014. Four seasons in three years, Kabaddi has become one of the most followed sport in the country. The fifth season is scheduled to begin from July 28 and with four new teams being added to the league, PKL’s rise speaks for itself. With an increased number of players, indianexpress.com brings a list of raiders who have managed to make an impact in the previous four editions.

Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu Titans): Considered to be one of the best raiders of the game, Rahul Chaudhari holds a number of records to his name in the history of PKL. With Telugu Titans since the inaugural edition, the ‘Poster Boy’ of Kabaddi League has amassed the highest ever number of raid points to his name. Rahul became the first and only player to score 500 points in four seasons. Known for playing an attacking game, Rahul has been consistent throughout and this year too will be looking forward to giving his best. Telugu Titans captain has played 57 matches and made 385 successful raids.

Rohit Kumar: Rohit Kumar, who will once again be seen donning Bengaluru Bulls jersey, is the second costliest player in the history of the league. Bulls, who retained XX, acquired Rohit for a price of Rs 81 lakh in the recent auction of season 5. The star raider made an impact with Patna Pirates in season 3, which helped him win the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the season award, and also saw the team win their first PKL title.

However, he was released ahead of the fourth season and was purchased by Bulls in a lottery system. Despite leading the raid charts, he could not help the Karnataka-based team as they finished sixth with just 32 points. This season, Rohit will hope to lead the Bulls to their maiden title. In 26 matches, Rohit has scored 209 raid points, with 155 successful raids

Manjeet Chhillar: Manjeet Chhillar, who will be seen with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth season, will lead the charge for the Rajasthan-based team. Known for his understanding of the game, Manjeet continues to be one of the best all-rounders in the sport. Unable to make an impact in wrestling, Manjeet tried his hands in Kabaddi, which proved to be fruitful. Equally effective at both defending and raiding, the star all-rounder has led Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan respectively. Also known for his ability to perform when under pressure, Manjeet has scored 403 points in 59 matches.

Pardeep Narwal: Pardeep Narwal is one of the youngest players to have ever made such an impact in the league and has turned into an overnight sensation. After guiding Patna Pirates to their second successive title, the 19-year old also made a huge impact at the international level during the Kabaddi World Cup. In the previous edition, Patna Pirates’ star raider was named ‘Raider of the tournament’. Ahead of season five, the defending champions showed confidence in him and retained him. He was later handed the role of captaincy.

Anup Kumar: Anup Kumar is India’s favourite son when it comes to the sport of Kabaddi. Anup, who has captained U Mumba since PKL’s inception in 2014, has won the ‘most valuable player’. He also led U Mumba to title win in the second season. Anup was the top scorer for his team in the raiding department. In 57 matches, the Indian skipper has scored 411 points with 307 successful raids.

