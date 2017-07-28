Bihar Politics

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi is all set to enthral the lovers of the game as it begins in Hyderabad from July 28. As many as 12 teams compete in the tournament and the season would culminate with the finals slated for October 28 in Chennai

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 28, 2017 12:07 am
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, PKL season 5, Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL points table, Pro kabaddi League points table, Kabaddi news, Indian Express The fifth season has three champions and four new teams. (Source: PTI)
Related News

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi is all set to enthral the lovers of the game as it begins in Hyderabad from July 28. Extended to 12 teams, this season will see teams play for the coveted title for over three months. The fifth edition would culminate with the finals slated for October 28 in Chennai. The fifth season has three champions and four new teams.

The 12 teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thailavas, Telugu Titans and UP Yodha.

Zone A
Teams P W L NR Points SD
Dabang Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gujarat Fortunegiants 0 0 0 0 0 0
Haryana Steelers 0 0 0 0 0 0
Puneri Paltan 0 0 0 0 0 0
U Mumba 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zone B
Teams P W L D Points SD
Telugu Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tamil Thalaivas 0 0 0 0 0 0
UP Yoddha 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bengal Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patna Pirates 0 0 0 0 0 0

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Pick Kuldeep Yadav for all three Tests against Sri Lanka 