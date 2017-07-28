Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

The fifth season has three champions and four new teams. (Source: PTI) The fifth season has three champions and four new teams. (Source: PTI)

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi is all set to enthral the lovers of the game as it begins in Hyderabad from July 28. Extended to 12 teams, this season will see teams play for the coveted title for over three months. The fifth edition would culminate with the finals slated for October 28 in Chennai. The fifth season has three champions and four new teams.

The 12 teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thailavas, Telugu Titans and UP Yodha.

Zone A Teams P W L NR Points SD Dabang Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat Fortunegiants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haryana Steelers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puneri Paltan 0 0 0 0 0 0 U Mumba 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0

Zone B Teams P W L D Points SD Telugu Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tamil Thalaivas 0 0 0 0 0 0 UP Yoddha 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengal Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patna Pirates 0 0 0 0 0 0

