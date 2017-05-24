Pro Kabaddi League 2017: PKL season five scheduled to begin from July 28

Patna Pirates are the only team to win the title twice and are currently the defending champions. (Source: File) Patna Pirates are the only team to win the title twice and are currently the defending champions. (Source: File)

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will start from July 28. Until now, there were eight franchises — Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba — contesting in the race to win the title. But the fifth edition will also see team Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu join the league.

The auctions, which were held in New Delhi on Monday, May 22 saw over 400 players go under the hammer. The 12 franchises, who were allowed to retain one each player from their previous year’s team, spent Rs 47 crore to acquire the services of 227 players.

Nitin Tomar, who was a part of Pune last season, became the costliest player in the history of PKL, after team Uttar Pradesh acquired his services for Rs 93 lakh. Rohit Kumar went to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 81 lakh, while Manjeet Chhillar was bought by first season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 75.5 lakh. Meanwhile, Suraj Desai was bought by Dabang Delhi for Rs 52.5 lakh, also the highest bid for a Category B player in history. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Jang Kun Lee is the most expensive overseas player after Bengal Warriors retained him for Rs 80.3 lakh.

Iranian players were the center of attraction in the overseas players pool. Iran’s Abozar Mohajermighani, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardhan and Thailand’s skipper Khomsan Thongkham are the costliest international players. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Jang Kun Lee is the most expensive overseas player after he was retained by Bengal Warriors for a whopping price of Rs 80.3 lakh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd