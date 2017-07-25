Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Haryana Steelers raider Sonu Narwal ruled unfit for season 5

Sonu Narwal will miss the season 5 after he was cited unfit by the franchise. (Source: Pro Kabaddi League) Sonu Narwal will miss the season 5 after he was cited unfit by the franchise. (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

With the fifth season around the corner, Harayana Steelers, who are making their Pro Kabaddi League debut, will miss the services of senior raider Sonu Narwal.

Sonu, who hails from Kathura village in Haryana, has been ruled out from the league citing medical issues. “Sonu Narwal was physically unfit and did not meet the medical requirements of the team at the time of joining. Unfortunately, he will be out for the entire duration of the campaign and there are no chances of him rejoining the team at any time,” an official from the franchise confirmed.

The 31-year old raider, who is serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana government, has previously played for Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puner Paltan respectively. After a decent show with the Maharashtra-based franchise in the fourth season, Steelers availed Sonu’s services for an amount of Rs 21,00,000. Despite missing the first season, Sonu has 138 raid points to his name.

The news of Sonu’s exclusion from the league comes one day after the local boy and former Bengaluru Bulls star defender Surender Nada was named the captain of the team for the season.

Earlier during an interaction with the Indianexpress.com, JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse had said that the Steelers will bring the same intensity that they have shown in the other leagues. “I can confidently say is that we will give the same amount of effort and intensity to every team that we are involved in,” he said.

