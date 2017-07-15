Pro Kabaddi increases prize money for fifth season

Season four of Pro Kabaddi had Rs two crore as prize money. (Source: Express archive) Season four of Pro Kabaddi had Rs two crore as prize money. (Source: Express archive)

Pro Kabaddi League has already gone bigger with new teams and more matches. Now, the tournament is all set to get richer as well. The PKL announced that it has increased the prize money from previous edition and season five consolidated prize will be Rs eight crore, six more than the previous year’s prize money. Last year in season four, the consolidated prize money was Rs two crore.

The significant increase in prize money will make the winners of the tournament richer and also the other teams. The winner of the fifth season will receive Rs three crore as the award. But, this will be after 12 teams compete in 138 matches and one of them wins the title. The runners-up will taken away a prize money of Rs 1.8 crore while the third position team will win Rs 1.2 crore.

Not only the teams but the players are also set to get richer. The Most Valuable Player of the season will also get higher prize money than the previous seasons. In a big boost, the MVP will be given a sum of Rs 15 lakh.

Looking forward to a thrilling Season 5, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “Even before the commencement of its fifth season, VIVO Pro Kabaddi has already traversed significant landmarks.”

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence with Telugu Titans take taking on Tamil Thalaivas, a new team in the league, in the first match on July 28 in Hyderabad.

