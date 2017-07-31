Pro Kabaddi 2017: Anup Kumar’s sensible play helps U Mumba to first win

U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers on Sunday for first win of the Pro Kabaddi season. U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers on Sunday for first win of the Pro Kabaddi season.

Anup Kumar came out for U Mumba’s final raid against Haryana Steelers in their second match of Pro Kabaddi Season 5. The score was 29-28 in their favour and just over 30 seconds were remaining on the clock. He floated around the mid-line area, eyes constantly glancing at the clock which he was trying to run down. As soon as he made his way back into his own half, the countdown into the game reached two seconds. A Steelers raider made his way into the U Mumba half but the time was out. It marked the end of a pulsating fixture and U Mumba got their first win of the season.

U Mumba answered their critics in many ways during the match. They were accused of being overly dependent on their raiders during the hiding they received at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their first match. This time, their game was a mix of tight defending and smart raiding. The towering Kashiling Adake set the tone with a stellar performance as a raider in the first half and as part of the defending effort in the second.

Haryana Steelers’ Wazir Singh and Vikash Khandola were the architects of an all-out that U Mumba suffered at the stroke of half time. The score, at the time was 15-11 in favour of the Steelers.

They extended that lead to 19-12 in the first few minutes of the second half. But then came two decisive moments that would decide the course of the match. The first was a Super Tackle imposed by U Mumba. That was followed by a Super raid by Kashiling Adake and suddenly, Haryana were on the verge of an all out, their lead reduced to just one point Anup Kumar inflicted the all out and U Mumba led 22-20.

Mumbai then kept the pressure on and managed to maintain the two point lead that they had. The focus was then to score more tackle points than through raids. Anup Kumar ran down the clock in the end to hand U Mumba their first win of the season.

