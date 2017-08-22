Pro Kabaddi 2017: What do the players eat, how much do they sleep? Puneri Paltan players reveal it all

Sandeep Narwal and Rajesh Mondal of Puneri Paltan talk about everything but Kabaddi. Sandeep Narwal and Rajesh Mondal of Puneri Paltan talk about everything but Kabaddi.

Puneri Paltan, who have put up a great show in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and are currently ranked second in Zone A, face a tough challenge of table toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants in their next fixture. After registering a comfortable win over Patna Pirates, the Deepak Niwas Hooda-led side spent the next day relaxing. The team had a light warm-up session in the evening which was followed by a volleyball match. Indianexpress.com caught up with Sandeep Narwal and Rajesh Mondal and the two, in a freewheeling chat, talk about who eats the most, the notorious elements and more. Excerpts:

Who is the most mischievous guy in the team?

Sandeep Narwal: I’m that person. I like doing masti (fun) with everyone. Be it with our coach, trainer or the teammates.

Rajesh Mondal: It has to be Sandeep. He has to do something or other all the time. If someone is sleeping then he will pull his blanket, or play loud music. Sabse zada bak bak vo hi karta hai team mein.

Who is the foodie among you all? And spends most of the time on the table.

Sandeep Narwal: Our physio Sandeep. He has no idea how much food he gulps. And Rajesh is the last person to get up from the table.

Rajesh Mondal: I eat a lot. I like to try different varieties of food. So far, I have tasted everything that is available at lunch or dinner.

Can you name the player who sleeps the most?

Sandeep Narwal: Rajesh..kabhi bhi sula do isse.. He gets up late in the morning and then he wants to sleep again in afternoon.

Rajesh Mondal: Rohit Kumar Choudary sleeps a lot.

Who spends most of his free time watching television?

Sandeep Narwal: Anna (Dharmaraj Cheralathan) watches TV a lot. If you go into his room, you will find him watching Tamil movies most of the time.

Name the player who is the mimicry artist in the team?

Sandeep Narwal: Rajesh! After every match, he will make fun of me or how I played or who did what on the mat. He also does some wonderful mimicry of our Bollywood actors.

Rajesh Mondal: It has to be me. I like acting and make fun of others.

Who is the most serious guy in the team?

Sandeep Narwal: Deepak Niwas Hooda, he is not involved in all these fun activities do.

Who among you guys is a gym freak?

Sandeep Narwal: Deepak bhai..inko gym jana bhwat pasand hai.

Rajesh Mondal: Deepak. he takes everyone along. if we spend an hour in the gym then you will find Deepak gyming for another extra hour.

Name the player who you think is the laziest person.

Sandeep Narwal & Rajesh Mondal: The Laziest person has to be Rinku Narwal.

Who is the bully in your squad?

Sandeep Narwal: I like bullying people, especially Rajesh.

Rajesh Mondal: It has to be Sandeep. He is the troublemaker.

What is your favourite time pass activity?

Sandeep Narwal: I prefer listening to music. Generally, Haryanvi songs.

Rajesh Mondal: I like to watch Bollywood movies when free. We recently went for Akshay Kumar’s latest movie Toilet ek Prem Katha.

