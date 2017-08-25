Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha taste first home win, edge past Telugu Titans

UP Yoddha registered their first win at home. (Source: AP) UP Yoddha registered their first win at home. (Source: AP)

The home crowd finally had something to cheer about as UP Yoddha registered their first win at home. UP Yoddha concluded their home leg with a 25-23 win over Telugu Titans. After four consecutive defeats and a tie against Tamil Thalaivas, the Nitin Tomar-led side held their nerves in the dying moments to win five points.

However, it was another night to remember for Titans captain Rahul Chaudhari as he became the first player to score 600 points. But for the poster boy of PKL, his recent feat could have been sweet if his side had managed to trounce the hosts side. “It could have been better if we had won the match. Otherwise personal accolades do not matter to me,” Rahul said.

Both the teams started the game with two empty raids each followed by unsuccessful raids by their raiders. While Titans took the lead reaching 12-10 at half time, the Yoddhas came back strongly to level the scores 20-20. The drama continued with Rahul scoring two raid points to equalise at 22-22.

With five minutes remaining, Telugu Titans bounced back in style, credit to successful raids from Nilesh Salunke and Vinoth Kumar. In the remaining time, the game turned into Titans favour before Nitin Tomar side extended their lead with Rahul Chaudhari’s unsuccessful raid.

But unlike the previous five matches, Nitin kept calm as the team didn’t stumble in the last minutes to give the home crowd a sigh of relief. As UP ended their home leg with a win, they now strengthened their lead in Zone B points table.

