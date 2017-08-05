Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba outclass Dabang Delhi 36-22

Mumbai ended the match 14 points ahead of Delhi. (Source: PKL) Mumbai ended the match 14 points ahead of Delhi. (Source: PKL)

Delhi’s R Sriram took two points in the second half and suddenly, U Mumba were down to one player. They had been on top of Dabang Delhi for a better part of the match but the latter had managed to chip away at Mumbai with some tight defending in the first few minutes of the second half. But that one player that remained for U Mumba was captain Anup Kumar. He had a discussion with the coach if they should just give up or no before deciding to go for the raid.

It was one against seven. Kumar got a touch before dodging another and reached the mid line flat on his back. A Delhi defender had also sidestepped which meant that U Mumba had got three points out of that raid and Kumar brought back two of his teammates. It was the only time in the match where U Mumba were close to being all out. They went on to win it 36-22.

Dabang Delhi took the first two points of the match. But after Shabeer Bapu picked up a bonus point for U Mumba the tide turned. Mumbai took 4 points in the first five minutes and six more in the next three and the score became 10-2 in favour of U Mumba with about 12 minutes remaining in the half. Dabang Delhi were all out for the first time in the match at that point. Delhi finally got a point only after Nilesh Shinde brilliantly tackled an unsuspecting Kashiling Adake. Delhi then started putting an emphasis on their defensive efforts and it was working for them. At half time, the score was 14-8 in U Mumba’s favour.

Delhi shored up their defense in the first few minutes of the second half and got U Mumba on the verge of an all out. But then, Anup Kumar turned it around and the momentum shifted back to Mumbai. From then on, it was one step forward, two steps back for Delhi. Every time they looked like they were catching up, U Mumba made a two-point raid or a Super Tackle.

With four minutes remaining on the clock, Dabang Delhi were all out for a second time in the match. The score was 32-16 in favour of U Mumba at that point and it would have taken something of a miracle for Delhi to come back from there. That didn’t happen and Mumbai ended the match 14 points ahead of Delhi.

