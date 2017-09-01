Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba come out as winners at the end of heated fixture with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Mumbai: U Mumba (orange) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (pink) players in action. (Source: PTI) Mumbai: U Mumba (orange) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (pink) players in action. (Source: PTI)

“No no the referee was just brilliant,” said U Mumba captain Anup Kumar after their win against Jaipur Pink Panthers, “The refereeing in this match was just brilliant.” The sarcasm in that statement could have put Chandler Bing to shame. The last match to be hosted by the city of Mumbai ended in a 36-32 victory for U Mumba and the match itself was arguably the most charged amongst any that have been played this season.

The man in the center of it all was Jaipur captain Jasvir Singh. “I don’t know how Jasvir didn’t get suspended earlier in the game,” said Kumar, “He was arguing every single decision like he himself was the referee.” This match was a bit of a revenge fixture for U Mumba. They had started their home leg against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and fell to an agonisingly close defeat. They succumbed two more close losses before finally ending the rotten run with a win against Haryana Steelers on Wednesday.

Both teams started with enthusiastic raids and equally leaky defences. They were evenly matched for the better part of the first half. While nothing of incident seemed to be happening, there was always that extra word being spoken at the end of most raids and one just got a sense that there was fuel lying too close to a fire just around the corner. Pawan Kumar was the star raider in this period for Jaipur while Kashiling Adake was his U Mumba counterpart. Both players ended the match with Super 10s. In fact, so bad were both sides’ defences that U Mumba scored their first tackle point in the last minute of the first half and still went into half time trailing by just a point.

The aforementioned fire around the corner came in the second half. Jasvir Singh was increasingly aggressive towards the opposition and Kashiling Adake responded in kind. Soon Adake was joined by others in his side, Kuldeep Singh being one of them. It all came down to a climactic last five minutes. U Mumba had pulled away by then after inflicting an all out on the Pink Panthers. The NSCI stadium had become a cauldron. Jasvir Singh went for a raid and came back empty handed. Anup Kumar came rushing into the Jaipur half to try and cach Jasvir unawares but the latter’s team mates were ready for it and dismissed Kumar. All of this happened within two seconds. Jaipur brought U Mumba down to two men pretty soon but the latter bounced back with a Super Tackle. U Mumba led 31-23. Jaipur then scored two points in a single minute before Jasvir inflicted an all out on U Mumba in the last minute of the match. The final 60 seconds hence started with the score 32-32. Adake went and secured two points. Jasvir was one of the men he had touched out and his heated argument with Kuldeep and the referee earned him a yellow card. “There was hardly 30 seconds remaining in the match and the referee didn’t even give us a technical point after that,” said Kumar about the decision, “Jasvir should have been suspended much before that.” U Mumba held their own and won the match. The referee had to blow the whistle multiple times to get the two teams to shake and even there, Jasvir excahnged pleasentries with Kuldeep.

Jasvir came into the match with bloodshot eyes and looked anything but calm. But when asked about the incidents in the match, he smiled and said, “These things keep on happening. It was a good match and the crowd enjoyed. That is what is most important.” It must have taken quite an effort to stay as diplomatic as that.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd