Pro Kabaddi 2017: Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka Chaudhary cheer for UP Yoddha

Suresh Raina posed for a group photo on Saturday. (Express Photo) Suresh Raina posed for a group photo on Saturday. (Express Photo)

With the fourth leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 being played in the Lucknow – ‘city of nawabs’, local boy Suresh Raina was in the house to support home team UP Yoddha. Raina and wife Priyanka Chaudhary were in attendance to cheer for their home team who were playing their second home game against Haryana Steelers.

Raina and Priyanka watched U Mumba play Telugu Titans in the first match of the night. Soon, one could see Priyanka enjoy some pataknis (take downs). Rahul Chaudhari led his side to their second win of the season to beat U Mumba 37-32.

“Really good to see that a local sport, played in villages of India, is now getting recognition in the entire world. It is also the first time that we have our own team and I hope our players make us proud. Local support is must and thus I’m here to cheer for our home team,” Raina said.

Known for his hard-hitting abilities, Raina said that the aggressive style and the physical strength of players are something that he really admires about the sport. “Hum (cricketers) patak nahi sakte. Cricket mein patakni honi chaiye,” Raina said when asked about what one thing he wants to see in cricket.

Raina is not the first cricketer to have come to support their favourite team. At the beginning of the season, former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar were in attendance. While Laxman was in attendance to cheer for the Titans, Tendulkar had come into support Tamil Thalaivas as the team owner.

UP Yoddha, who are one of the four new teams this season, are currently sitting at the second spot in Zone B with 19 points. However, they suffered a narrow defeat against U Mumba in their first home game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd