Pro Kabaddi 2017: Sachin Tendulkar attends last day of Mumbai leg with son Arjun, daughter Sara

Despite the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbai crowd was cheering for Telugu Titans and Rahul Chaudhari. Sachin himself betrayed emotions only towards the end of the game. The match had become a close affair by that time.

August 31, 2017
Pro Kabaddi 2017 has had a successful stint in Mumbai. Despite rains lashing the city all week long, crowds have turned up in good numbers to cheer for U Mumba in all five match days. But on Thursday, the final day of the Mumbai leg, there was an added buzz in the air. This was because the city’s most famous protege, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar was present at the NSCI stadium.

Tendulkar co-owns Tamil Thalaivas, who were playing Telugu Titans in the first match of the day. This is the second time Tendulkar has made an appearance, with the last time being for the opening match of the season in Hyderabad. Both the times, the Thalaivas were facing Telugu Titans and they have also ended up on the losing side on both occassions. It is interesting to note that, despite the presence of Sachin, the Mumbai crowd was cheering for Telugu Titans and Rahul Chaudhari. Sachin himself betrayed emotions only towards the end of the game. The match had become a close affair by that time.

Thalaivas’ captain Ajay Thakur had said in one of the post-match press conferences that Tendulkar had interacted with the team on numerous occasions before and after the start of the league. But they haven’t had much luck in terms of results this season. In the eight matches that they have played, the Thalaivas have won only one match and draw four. On Wednesday, with Tendulkar watching from the stands, the Thalaivas succumbed to a 33-28 defeat. This despite the fact that Rahul Chaudhari turned in an anonymous performance for the Titans.

