Pro Kabaddi 2017: Sachin Tawar helps Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans’ captain Rahul Chaudhari tries to make a point against Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: AP) Telugu Titans’ captain Rahul Chaudhari tries to make a point against Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: AP)

Chants on Sachin Tawar kept getting louder whenever the young sensation went for a raid. When he went in for a raid in the 11th minute of the first half, nobody could have expected that he will return to help his side Gujarat Fortunegiants achieve a score of 12-3. It was a super raid that Telugu Titans could not come back from and ended up going down 19-29 in a one sided affair in the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana and Vishal Bhardwaj had no answer to Sachin’s brilliance and match-winning display of skills. When the referee blew the final whistle, Sachin, who has been giving back to back match winning performances, had scored 11 points from 15 raids.

With Sachin doing the most of the job, Fortunegiants captain Sukesh Hegde was able to lead and ensure that the defence remains strong. While Sachin took care of the raids for the Gujarat-based team, defenders managed to keep Titans star raider Rahul Chaudhari out of the mat.

At every moment when the team scored a point, the dugout went wild along with the crowd. Manpreet Singh-coached side is now on a five match unbeaten streak and tops their Zone with 33 points.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Pro Kabaddi 2017: VVS Laxman enjoys time with kids, cheers for Telugu Titans