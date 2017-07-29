Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari misses milestone in Telugu Titans 32-27 win over Tamil Thalaivas

Rahul Chaudhari is the only player to have scored 500 total points in the history of PKL. (Source: File) Rahul Chaudhari is the only player to have scored 500 total points in the history of PKL. (Source: File)

Riding on Rahul Chaudhari’s performance, Telugu Titans started their season 5 with a 32-27 win over Tamil Thalaivas. Making their debut in the league, Tamil Nadu-based team was no match to the Titans in the first half. Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke and Vishal Bhardwaj were the star performers for the Titans on Friday.

Rahul, who was eyeing to become the first player to score 500 raid points in the history of PKL, scored his 25th Super 10. After starting the season with 482 raid points, Rahul is now eight points away from the milestone.

Hailing from Haryana, Rahul opened his account in his second raid and later added five points in first 20 minutes. With his Super 10, the 24-year old took Titans’ score to 27-19. He was at his lethal best despite being hit in the eye by Ajay Thakur in the first half.

His fan following speaks about his stature in the world of Kabaddi. Before the start of the match, Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Ajay Thakur said, “His entire team will look to hold on Rahul Chaudhari. Playing against a player like Rahul puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the opponent.”

Rahul was awarded the perfect raider of the match for his performance. Meanwhile, For Vishal Bhardwaj was named the “Defender of the match” for his High-5. Meanwhile, Nilesh Salunke was named the ‘Player of the match’.

Telugu Titans squad: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Tamil Thalaivas squad: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

