Pro Kabaddi 2017 Mumbai leg wrap: U Mumba’s stormy week, Telugu Titans’ defensive surprise and more

U Mumba lost their first three matches by the thick of their skins. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) U Mumba lost their first three matches by the thick of their skins. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

The Mumbai leg 0f Pro Kabaddi had pretty much everything in it. The deluge that stopped the city for a day ensured that matches had to be postponed for the very first time this season. Every match that U Mumba played were close affairs which meant that an edge of the seat fixture was on display everyday, something that could not be seen in the other venues. It was also a strange home leg for U Mumba. Their coach Bhaskaran Edachery had said that he considered U Mumba’s first three losses of the week as victories as all three were closely fought.

Match of the week: Match 55, U Mumba 36-32 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Anup Kumar slammed the officials for not reining in Jasvir Singh. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Anup Kumar slammed the officials for not reining in Jasvir Singh. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

The term ‘No prizes for guessing…’ comes into play here. Jaipur Pink Panthers had started the week by beating U Mumba for the very first time in Mumbai. The two teams have always had tense matches in the league but that particular one was comparatively mellow compared to what went down at the end of the week. U Mumba came into the match on the back of a long overdue home win and were onto Jaipur from the first minute. The last five minutes had everything, from heated arguments between players, a constant exchange of raid points and mistakes from the match officials. U Mumba ended on the winning side and the referee had to blow his whistle quite a few times to get the players to shake hands after the match.

Star Watch:

Anup Kumar’s composure was put under a stern test in Mumbai. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Anup Kumar’s composure was put under a stern test in Mumbai. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

It was a stormy week for Mumbai city and U Mumba inside the NSCI stadium and Anup Kumar was at the centre of the latter. His reputation of being ”Captain Cool” was put under a stern test as his team lost their first three matches by the thick of their skin. Anup did lose his cool with the referees in the final match that was mentioned earlier and he did not mince his words at the post match press conference. He slammed the officials for a touch point that was awarded to the opposition on his expense and their failure to rein in Jasvir Singh. Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari, two of the most dangerous raiders in the league were silent in their respective matches but their teams produced an all round performance to win on both occasions.

Surprise element:

Sombir scored 10 tackle points against the Tamil Thalaivas. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Sombir scored 10 tackle points against the Tamil Thalaivas. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

Telugu Titans have been bombarded with defeats this season and at the core of their problems is a dodgy defence. On Thursday, though, we saw a completely different side of them. Out of the 38 points they scored in their win against Tamil Thalaivas, 16 came out of tackle points. Leading that defence was little known right corner Sombir. Rahul Chaudhari singled him out for praise and rightly so. The youngster scored a whopping 10 tackle points. “He got a Super 10 through tackle points,” said Chaudari, “Players struggle to get High fives and this guy scored twice of that. He is a big part of this win.”

Looking ahead:

The Bengal Warriors will get a head start in the race to the playoff spots with a good performance in Kolkata. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) The Bengal Warriors will get a head start in the race to the playoff spots with a good performance in Kolkata. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

The league now shifts to Kolkata where it will be the Bengal Warriors who will be facing the music. With four wins and two draws in eight matches, they have a better record than most other teams in their Zone. But they have shown a tendency to be erratic. While they were impressive in all their wins and the way they came back from nowhere in their draw with Patna Pirates, they have looked just as vulnerable in their losses. They are the only team to have denied a victory to the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the latter’s home leg. This will be a crucial week for them. A good performance might just let them get a head start in the race for the playoff spots.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd