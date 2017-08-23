Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers pip Dabang Delhi in a thrilling encounter

Haryana Steelers registered a narrow 27-25 win over Dabang Delhi in Lucknow. Steelers sealed the game by taking the Delhi captain down in the left corner to register their third win and move to second spot in Zone A points table.

Written by Saundarya Mehra | Lucknow | Updated: August 23, 2017 11:36 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Haryana steelers, haryana vs delhi, haryana steelers vs dabang delhi, Meraj Sheykh, kabaddi, sports news, indian express Haryana Steelers registered 27-25 win over Dabang Delhi. (Source: AP)
Related News

It was the first time that Haryana Steelers dominated a game from the word go. Deepak Kumar Dhaiya proved to be salient for the Steelers as they registered a narrow 27-25 win over Dabang Delhi in Lucknow. However, a late surge from Meraj Sheykh brought his side back into the game before Steelers sealed the game by taking the Delhi captain down in the left corner.

While Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar commanded Haryana to a strapping start, the debutants forced the first all out on Delhi in the seventh minute itself. Haryana Steelers were cruising smoothly while Delhi raiders found it difficult in breaking through Steelers’ defence. The score at half time was 17-9.

With Haryana dominating most of the game, Delhi managed to recover with Meraj Sheykh’s successful raid in the third minute of the second half. Meraj’s full body dive in the do-or-die raid not only got them two points but sent Nada and Mohit out of the mat. With both the key defenders taken off, Haryana were soon forced an all-out.

If the first few minutes of the second half belonged to Haryana, the latter minutes were Delhi’s. The momentum shifted to Delhi with Abolfazl Maghsodlou coming into support of Meraj. The Iranian duo brought the score to 19-19. Which was followed by back to back successful raids from Meraj bringing Delhi into the game.

In the dying minutes of the game, Haryana surged ahead picking two quick points and took full advantage of Meraj’s unsuccessful raid to register their third win and move to second spot in Zone A points table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
33
Zone B - Match 43
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 44
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 