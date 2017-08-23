Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers pip Dabang Delhi in a thrilling encounter

Haryana Steelers registered 27-25 win over Dabang Delhi. (Source: AP) Haryana Steelers registered 27-25 win over Dabang Delhi. (Source: AP)

It was the first time that Haryana Steelers dominated a game from the word go. Deepak Kumar Dhaiya proved to be salient for the Steelers as they registered a narrow 27-25 win over Dabang Delhi in Lucknow. However, a late surge from Meraj Sheykh brought his side back into the game before Steelers sealed the game by taking the Delhi captain down in the left corner.

While Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar commanded Haryana to a strapping start, the debutants forced the first all out on Delhi in the seventh minute itself. Haryana Steelers were cruising smoothly while Delhi raiders found it difficult in breaking through Steelers’ defence. The score at half time was 17-9.

With Haryana dominating most of the game, Delhi managed to recover with Meraj Sheykh’s successful raid in the third minute of the second half. Meraj’s full body dive in the do-or-die raid not only got them two points but sent Nada and Mohit out of the mat. With both the key defenders taken off, Haryana were soon forced an all-out.

If the first few minutes of the second half belonged to Haryana, the latter minutes were Delhi’s. The momentum shifted to Delhi with Abolfazl Maghsodlou coming into support of Meraj. The Iranian duo brought the score to 19-19. Which was followed by back to back successful raids from Meraj bringing Delhi into the game.

In the dying minutes of the game, Haryana surged ahead picking two quick points and took full advantage of Meraj’s unsuccessful raid to register their third win and move to second spot in Zone A points table.

