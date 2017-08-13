Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants continue dominance at home

Sachin and Meraj Shayk were leading the charge from their respective sides. At half time, the score was 10-10. (Source: PKL Media) Sachin and Meraj Shayk were leading the charge from their respective sides. At half time, the score was 10-10. (Source: PKL Media)

Sachin Tawar continues to amaze everyone on and off the mat with his all-round abilities. Riding on the 18-year old raider, Gujarat Fortune Giants edged out Dabang Delhi 29-25 to register their second consecutive home win.

The two teams were on equal footing for a better part of the first half. Sachin and Meraj Shayk were leading the charge from their respective sides. At half time, the score was 10-10. Speaking to media during the post-match presser, Fortune Giants Manpreet Singh said that hearing “Sachin..Sachin” chant from the crowd gives him similar vibes of the chants that were heard for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.” Sachin’s game is improving day by day. If he continues to play like this, he will go on to become the Most Valuable Player of this season,” Singh said. Sukesh Hegde, who is delighted by Sachin’s performance, joined his coach too and added, “With Sachin in such fine form, it is not letting the pressure build on us. We are playing freely and the crowd support has been phenomenal.”

In just five games, Sachin featured in top five raiders of the season. Tawar is already ahead of Ajay Kumar, Nitin Tomar and Anup Kumar. Making a mark, Sachin is leading Gujarat’s attacking department and has received support from captain Sukesh and Rohit Gulia. When asked Rohit about his game, the player didn’t hesitate and replied quickly crediting the coach and the captain. “Manpreet sir, Sukesh bhai have been motivating me. I only do what they ask me to do. Helping my team win is my only target.”

After Sachin and Rohit ran riot against U Mumba, Delhi came in with a certain plan for the two youngsters. To a certain extent, they did manage to restrict Sachin from scoring. He was taken down five times but that didn’t stop the Fortunegiants’ raider. Each Gujarat player scored a point except Parvesh Bhainswal as the home team continues to deliver what the home crowd is expecting from them.

Meraj Sheykh and Ravi Dalal were their only standout performers for Dabang Delhi as others failed miserably. Iranian captain scored eight points while Ravi made three successful raids and scored two tackle points.

Fortunegiants next play Jaipur Pink Panthers and coach Manpreet said that they hope to continue their unbeaten run at home. “Bas bhagwan ki kripa rhe to hum saare matches jeetenge Ahmedabad mein (With God’s grace we shall continue our unbeaten run at home),” Manpreet said. Gujarat have strengthened their hold in Zone A as they top the points table with 18 points from five games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd