Pro Kabaddi 2017: Dominant Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-24

A win for Patna Pirates normally involves Pardeep Narwal scoring in double digits. It normally involves him making the opposition defenders rushing to clear his path and hanging on for dear life. Narwal’s fortunes have seen a spike this season. A proof of that would be that Mumbai was cheering for him whenever he went for a raid. But all the crowd got to see on Saturday was a shadow of Narwal’s usual self. He could not get a single point until the dying minutes of the first half. Perhaps it is also an indicator of the Pirates’ depth in the squad that, despite Narwal’s performance they beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-24.

The first half was not easy on the raiders from both sides. Out of the 14 points scored by the two teams in the first 15 minutes of the match, 12 came off tackle points. Tamil Thalaivas got off to a good start in the first half, maintaining a two-point lead throughout the 20 minutes. But they fell behind in the last five minutes of the match and that was the only time when one could see Pardeep Narwal somewhat emulating the form he has enjoyed this season.

He got his first raid point with a trademark dupki. Pirates then managed to get a tackle point and Narwal went in again. This time he took two points and his next raid needed just one point to inflict the first all out of the match on Tamil Thalaivas. The score at half time was Patna Pirates 14-8 Tamil Thalaivas.

Patna then ensured that they don’t slip up the way they did against Bengal Warriors just a day before. Vishal Mane rallied his defence and ensured that the likes of Ajay Thakur and Prapanjan don’t get too much out of them in the second half. Narwal could not maintain the momentum he found in the last five minutes of the second half but his work was done by Monu Goyat. He got a Super Raid in the 34th minute of the match that put the game further out of the Thalaivas’ reach. He had preceded that with a two-point raid. He ended the match with 11 raid points and was one of the chief reasons why the Thalaivas could never catch up with the Pirates.

