Pro Kabaddi 2017: Calm Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi on their PKL debut

“I know how Meraj plays. I know how he moves when he comes in for the raid,” said Fazel Atrachali after Gujarat Fortunegiants’ 26-20 win over Dabang Delhi. It was their debut in Pro Kabaddi and they were facing a Dabang Delhi side that had just completed the most unlikeliest of comebacks to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their season opener. Delhi’s Iranian duo Meraj Shayk and Abofazl Maghsodlou were the architects of that comeback. But on Tuesday, the two were completely powerless. Standing | Fixture

Atrachali had a big role to play in that. He said in the post match press conference that controlling the two would go a long way in defeating Delhi and that was something that he knew how to do. That coupled with the composed manner in which Gujarat went about their business meant that Delhi were no match for them, save for the last few minutes in which they clawed their way back.

The first half can at best be described as cautious. Points were hard to come by. The first two raids of both teams were empty ones and it was Mehraj Sheyk’s unsuccessful raid that gave Gujarat Fortune Giants their first ever point in Pro Kabaddi. Gujarat then took their lead to 3-0, swiftly winning the next two points through raid and tackle. But Dabang Delhi clawed their way back. If there was one name that stood out in the first half it was Gujarat’s Sachin Tanwar who scored two raid points. What is also interesting is that every single player from the Gujarat unit scored a point in the first half through raid or tackle.

After a watchful start, Gujarat pulled away and never looked back. They inflicted a first all out and the score was 14-5 just seconds before the end of first half. Half time score read 15-5. A better part of the second half was more of the same story. At one point, the score read 25-9 in favour of Gujarat Fortunegiants. Delhi suffered an all out once again with just 10 minutes left to play. They had staged quite a come back in their previous match but it looked like even that couldn’t help them in this case. The fightback, however, did happen.

R Sriram got three points from three raids, soon after Gujarat suffered their first all out. All of a sudden, Gujarat’s lead over Delhi was reduced to seven points. But Sukesh Hegde then performed the art of running down the clock. He stayed in the opposition half for as long as possible keeping an eye on the clock the whole time. It was this that finally won them the match.

