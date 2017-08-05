Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls taste first defeat of the season against UP Yoddha

Latest News

August 5, 2017
Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha, Indian Express This is the first loss that Bengaluru Bulls have suffered this season . (Source: PKL)
Bengaluru Bulls must have felt somewhat like what they made the Tamil Thalaivas feel on Friday. They did not come as close to UP Yoddha on the scorecard as did the Thalaivas but it did look like Bengaluru may turn it around in the second half after trailing 18-8 in the first half. It was not to be and they lost the match 32-27.

The moment when the Bulls looked like having a chance in the match was when Rohit Kumar forced an all out and Super Raid. When he went to the opposition half of the mat, the score was 15-25 in favour of UP. Three players were remaining in the UP half and he managed to get a touch out of all three. He got a Super Raid and the all out got his team a further two points.

He went on to take three more points in the match to complete his Super 10. But Bengaluru’s defence was leaking points. Nitin Tomar took two points soon after that and restored UP’s eight-point lead. It was this that finally led to Bengaluru failing to catch up with UP.

This is the first loss that Bengaluru Bulls have suffered this season and it also makes it two wins out of two matches for UP Yoddhas. Nitin Tomar’s side now face Bengal Warriors on Friday. Bengaluru Bulls also play on the same day and they will be playing Patna Pirates, who are unbeaten in the two matches they have played so far.

