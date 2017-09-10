Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls edge Puneri Paltan 24-20; Telugu Titans thump Haryana Steelers 37-19

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match as they led 17-13 in the 30th minute. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match as they led 17-13 in the 30th minute. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru Bulls rode on an excellent defensive performance to snap their losing streak and beat Puneri Paltan 24-20 in a Pro Kabaddi League match. Kuldeep Singh marshaled the Bengaluru Bulls defence as they scored 15 tackle points and controlled Pune raiders.

It was a battle of defences and Bengaluru Bulls came out on top to record a victory at the Inter Zone Challenge Week.

Bengaluru Bulls are now fourth in Zone B with 29 points from 13 matches. Puneri Paltan are also in the fourth spot in Zone A with 32 points from nine matches.

Bengaluru Bulls struggled to get into the game early in the first half as they trailed 0-4. In the seventh minute they forced a super tackle and Ajay Kumar scored the first raid point as they trailed 3-4.

Puneri Paltan scored their fourth tackle point of the night as they led 5-4 after 11 minutes.

Bengaluru Bulls led 7-5 in the 15th minute but Puneri Paltan forced a super tackle to level the match.

Umesh scored with a do-or-die raid in the 17th minute as Puneri Paltan led 8-7. Both teams defence did most of the scoring as raiders struggled to get points.

Puneri Paltan went into the break leading 10-8.

In the first five minutes of the second half it was the defence of both the teams that did bulk of the scoring. Bengaluru Bulls trailed 10-11 after 25 minutes.

Both the teams were tied at 12-12 after 28 minutes. Rohit Kumar scored just the fourth raid point for Bengaluru Bulls as they led 14-12.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match as they led 17-13 in the 30th minute.

Deepak Niwas Hooda scored two raid points in two minutes as Puneri Paltan trailed 15-20 after 35 minutes.

Kuldeep Singh attained a high five for Bengaluru Bulls as they led 23-16 after 38 minutes.

Puneri Paltan scored a couple of raid points in the last two minutes but it wasn’t enough as Bengaluru Bulls won 24-20.

