Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengal Warriors stun Patna Pirates with late comeback to win 41-38

Maninder Singh was the star of the show for Bengal with 13 raid points. Maninder Singh was the star of the show for Bengal with 13 raid points.

Bengal Warriors made a last minute comeback to beat Patna Pirates 41-38 in Kolkata. Trailing for the better part of the match, the Warriors levelled the score in the last three minutes of the match before taking the lead and holding on to it. It was only the second time in the match that they had levelled the scoreline and they made it count. The win now means that Bengal Warriors top the Zone B table. Moreover, they made a bright start to what is expected to be a grueling home leg. Maninder Singh was the star of the show for Bengal with 13 raid points.

Patna Pirates were on top for most of the match. Pardeep Narwal was back at his best after an uncharacteristically low-key performance against the Warriors in Mumbai. He ended the match with 11 points. Patna had a bright start to the match and Bengal levelled the score for the first time only in the eighth minute. Patna slowed down for a few minutes after that but were back in the game when they inflicted an all out in the 17th minute.

Narwal then weighed in and scored three points in two minutes. Bengal then suffered a second all out in the second half. Maninder Singh then scored a few quick points and Bengal started fighting back. Even then, a win looked highly improbable until the last five minutes in which Bengal turned the game on its head. They scored both tackle and raid points and inflicted an all out on Patna with just two minutes to go in the match. Patna then conceded the lead and could not make it back.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd