Pro Kabaddi season 5, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

In the second match of Ahmadabad leg, Telugu Titans will take on UP Yodhha. Telugu met Bengaluru Bulls in their last match and ended the clash in a draw while UP Yoddha played Bengal Warriors and were thumped 20-40 in that match. While Titans look to consolidate yet another win on Saturday, Yoddha would be looking to turn fortunes for themselves.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will be played on Saturday, August 12.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Saturday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will be played in Ahmedabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

