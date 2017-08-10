Pro Kabaddi season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Gujarat will take on U Mumba in their first home game. Gujarat will take on U Mumba in their first home game.

In the first match of Ahmedabad leg, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be up against U Mumba on Friday evening. While the home side are coming into this game with a loss under their belt in their last clash while U Mumba won their last match. Gujarat will be playing their first home match.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba will be played on Friday, August 11.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Friday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba will be played in Ahmedabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

