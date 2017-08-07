Pro Kabaddi season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: PKL) Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: PKL)

Earlier, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants had to settle with three points each as the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi witnessed its very first draw. Riding on Sukesh Hegde’s last minute point, Gujarat continued their unbeaten run to take the top spot in Zone A points table. Meanwhile, Surender Nada and his men need to wait to register their first win of Pro Kabaddi.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Tuesday, August 8.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Tuesday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be played in Nagpur.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd