Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Live Streaming: In the second match of the day in Nagpur, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates are coming into this match with a win in their last one.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 6, 2017 1:43 am
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live tv streaming, Pro Kabaddi season 5, pkl 5, kabaddi news, kabaddi, sports news, indian express Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates in the second match of the day. (Source: PKL)
In the second match of the day in Nagpur, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates. Bulls lost their match against UP Yoddha. They must have felt somewhat like what they made the Tamil Thalaivas feel on Friday. They did not come as close to UP Yoddha on the scorecard as did the Thalaivas but it did look like Bengaluru may turn it around in the second half after trailing 18-8 in the first half. It was not to be and they lost the match 32-27. On the other hand, Patna Pirates are coming into this match with a win in their last one.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates will be played on Sunday, August 6.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates will start at 9:00(IST) i.e., Sunday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates will be played in Nagpur.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

