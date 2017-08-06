Latest News

Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha live streaming: In the first match of the day, UP Yoddha will take on Bengali Warriors in Nagpur Catch all the live action from the encounter here. Yoddha are coming into this match with a win in the previous game.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 6, 2017 1:14 am
UP Yoddha, Bengal Warriors, Indian Express Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha in first match on Sunday in Nagpur.
In the first match of the Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha. The Yoddhas are coming into this game with a win under their belt in the last encounter where they defeated Bengaluru Bulls 32-27. On the other side, Bengal Warriors too won their last clash against Telugu Titans 30-24.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be played on Sunday, August 6.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Sunday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be played in Nagpur.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

