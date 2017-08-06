Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha in first match on Sunday in Nagpur. Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha in first match on Sunday in Nagpur.

In the first match of the Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha. The Yoddhas are coming into this game with a win under their belt in the last encounter where they defeated Bengaluru Bulls 32-27. On the other side, Bengal Warriors too won their last clash against Telugu Titans 30-24.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be played on Sunday, August 6.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Sunday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be played in Nagpur.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengali Warriors vs UP Yoddha will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

