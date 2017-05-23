Pro Kabaddi League: Pakistan players’ names shouldn’t even come up in the auctions, says Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Manjeet Chillar

Manjeet Chillar will play for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. (Source: Twitter) Manjeet Chillar will play for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. (Source: Twitter)

Manjeet Chillar had a straightforward response to Pakistan players remaining unsold in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 player auction. “Mera manna hai ki aap ye Pakistan ka sawaal puchna hi nai chahiye agar aap Hindustani ho to. (I believe you shouldn’t even ask questions about Pakistan if you are an Indian.)”

He further went on to say, “Mera manna hai ki unka naam hi nai aana chahiye. Koi bhi khele par mera manna hai ki Pakistan ka naam hi nai aana chahiye (I believe that Pakistani players’ name shouldn’t even come up. Whoever wants to play may play but Pakistan’s name should never come into question)”

Chillar made the statements while he was addressing the media during the player auctions for Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Quite a stir was created when it was announced that 10 Pakistani players were included in the Category A Overseas player auction pool.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel then stated just before the start of the auction that no player from Pakistan will be allowed to compete at the event. “They (organisers) can call them but they can’t make them play. Even if they are selected, it is the Government of India which will decide whether they are allowed or not. Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan,” he said. Subsequently, not a single bid was made for any of the 10 players by 12 franchises.

Manjeet Chillar was the most expensive player in the four-year history of the Pro Kabaddi League for the better part of the first day of auctions for the 2017 edition. He had gone for Rs 75.5 lakh to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. But he was pipped by raider Nitin Tomar towards the end of the day as the latter was bought by the yet to be named Team UP for Rs 93 lakh. Chillar was further pushed to third place when Rohit Kumar was bagged by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 81 lakh. Pro Kabaddi League 2017 starts in the month of July.

