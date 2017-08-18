Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: UP Yoddha 15 – 9 U Mumba in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba (Source: PTI) Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba (Source: PTI)

In the first match of the week in Lucknow, UP Yoddha will take on U Mumba in the Inter Zone Challenge week of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. UP Yoddha will look to capitalise on home advantage as the focus will be on the Nitin Tomar-led side when they take on much-experienced U Mumba in their first home game. As it has been the case so far, the UP-based team has relied on their captain as Rishank Devadiga hasn’t delivered much in their last four matches. In the four matches he has played, he has scored 20 points. In the other inter-zonal contests, Bengaluru Bulls, currently at the top of Zone B, will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are placed at the bottom of the pile with two losses and one win in three matches. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score UP Yoddha vs U Mumba:

Match 34 Live 2' U.P. Yoddha 15 9 U Mumba Scorecard Play By play Match Stats U.P. Yoddha U Mumba Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 1Mahesh Goud 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 3 raids 33% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 11Rajesh Narwal 0 0 0 2 2 Raids 2 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 6Jeeva Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 10Nitin Tomar 3 0 3 0 3 Raids 6 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 777Rishank Devadiga 6 0 6 0 6 Raids 7 raids 57% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 2Nitesh Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 4Pankaj 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 18Hadi Tajik 0 0 0 0 0 3Surender Singh 0 0 0 0 0 9Santhosh B.S 0 0 0 0 0 8Rohit Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 12Sagar Krishna 0 0 0 0 0

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

