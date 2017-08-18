Latest news

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: UP Yoddha 15 – 9 U Mumba in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: The focus will be on the Nitin Tomar-led side when they take on much-experienced U Mumba in their first home game. UP Yoddha will look to capitalise on home advantage.

August 18, 2017 8:24 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba (Source: PTI)
In the first match of the week in Lucknow, UP Yoddha will take on U Mumba in the Inter Zone Challenge week of the Pro Kabaddi League  Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. UP Yoddha will look to capitalise on home advantage as the focus will be on the Nitin Tomar-led side when they take on much-experienced U Mumba in their first home game. As it has been the case so far, the UP-based team has relied on their captain as Rishank Devadiga hasn’t delivered much in their last four matches. In the four matches he has played, he has scored 20 points. In the other inter-zonal contests, Bengaluru Bulls, currently at the top of Zone B, will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are placed at the bottom of the pile with two losses and one win in three matches. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score UP Yoddha vs U Mumba:

Match 34
Live
2'
U.P. Yoddha
15
9
U Mumba
U.P. Yoddha
U Mumba
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
1Mahesh Goud
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
3raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
11Rajesh Narwal
0
0
0
2
2
Raids
2raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
6Jeeva Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
10Nitin Tomar
3
0
3
0
3
Raids
6raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
777Rishank Devadiga
6
0
6
0
6
Raids
7raids
57%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
2Nitesh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
4Pankaj
0
0
0
1
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
18Hadi Tajik
0
0
0
0
0
3Surender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
9Santhosh B.S
0
0
0
0
0
8Rohit Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
12Sagar Krishna
0
0
0
0
0

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
26
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33
FT
26
Match Tied
Aug 18, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 34 -->
15
Live - 1st Half
3'
9
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 34
Aug 18, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 35 -->
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 35

