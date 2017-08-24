Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live score: UP Yoddha 0-0 Telugu Titans in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live score: Hosts UP take on Telugu Titans in Lucknow. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live score: Hosts UP take on Telugu Titans in Lucknow. (Source: PKL)

After a nail-biting finish in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, hosts UP Yoddha would be looking to turn fortunes for themselves in this one. They ended their match against Thalaivas as a 33-33 draw after Tamil Thalaivas grabbed two points in last ten seconds of the game. Yoddha grabbed a massive lead in the first half but Tamil Thalaivas bounced back with authority and didn’t let the hosts pick points easily. The match saw three raids in the last 10 seconds that eventually led the result to end in a tie.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live score and updates:

Match 44 20' U.P. Yoddha 0 0 Telugu Titans Scorecard Play By play Match Stats U.P. Yoddha Telugu Titans Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 3Surender Singh 0 0 0 0 0 11Rajesh Narwal 0 0 0 0 0 6Jeeva Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 10Nitin Tomar 0 0 0 0 0 777Rishank Devadiga 0 0 0 0 0 2Nitesh Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 12Sagar Krishna 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 17Sulieman Kabir 0 0 0 0 0 1Mahesh Goud 0 0 0 0 0 9Santhosh B.S 0 0 0 0 0 44Sanoj Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 4Pankaj 0 0 0 0 0

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

