Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live score: UP Yoddha 0-0 Telugu Titans in Lucknow

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 24, 2017 7:19 pm
After a nail-biting finish in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, hosts UP Yoddha would be looking to turn fortunes for themselves in this one. They ended their match against Thalaivas as a 33-33 draw after Tamil Thalaivas grabbed two points in last ten seconds of the game. Yoddha grabbed a massive lead in the first half but Tamil Thalaivas bounced back with authority and didn’t let the hosts pick points easily. The match saw three raids in the last 10 seconds that eventually led the result to end in a tie.

Match 44
20'
U.P. Yoddha
0
0
Telugu Titans
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
U.P. Yoddha
Telugu Titans
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
3Surender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
11Rajesh Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
6Jeeva Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
10Nitin Tomar
0
0
0
0
0
777Rishank Devadiga
0
0
0
0
0
2Nitesh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
12Sagar Krishna
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
17Sulieman Kabir
0
0
0
0
0
1Mahesh Goud
0
0
0
0
0
9Santhosh B.S
0
0
0
0
0
44Sanoj Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
4Pankaj
0
0
0
0
0

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
33
Zone B - Match 43
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 44
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45

