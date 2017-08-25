Only in Express

Live Pro Kabaddi season 5, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: U Mumba look to shake off home team curse

Pro Kabaddi season 5 live score, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers here. It is U Mumba's first match this year at home.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 25, 2017 7:28 pm
live Pro Kabaddi, pro kabaddi score, live pro kabaddi streaming, live u mumba vs jaipur pink panthers, Live Pro Kabaddi season 5: U Mumba have won three and lost three in the matches they have played so far while Jaipur have lost two and won three of their fixtures. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)
Related News

U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first match at home in season five of Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have had a bumpy season so far. U Mumba have won three and lost three in the matches they have played so far while Jaipur have lost two and won three of their fixtures. Out of these, the last two wins came on the trot for the Pink Panthers and hence, the Manjeet Chillar-led side will be hoping to maintain that momentum. Anup Kumar’s side, on the other hand, will be hoping that they won’t be facing the same predicament as other teams that have played at home, except for Gujarat Fortunegiants, have faced. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers here.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Live Pro Kabaddi 2017 scores and updates:

Match 45
20'
U Mumba
0
0
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
U Mumba
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
7Nitin Madane
0
0
0
0
0
5Surinder Singh
0
0
0
0
0
9Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
0
0
11Kashiling Adake
0
0
0
0
0
3Anup Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
4Hadi Oshtorak
0
0
0
0
0
12N. Renjith
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
55Dong Ju Hong
0
0
0
0
0
2Shabeer Bappu
0
0
0
0
0
22Shrikant Jadhav
0
0
0
0
0
10E Subash
0
0
0
0
0
88Darshan Kadian
0
0
0
0
0

Teams: 

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 