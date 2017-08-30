Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Mumbai 9-4 Haryana

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Pro Kabaddi is back in Mumbai as the flood situation gets better. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 30, 2017 8:11 pm
pro kabaddi 2017 live score, live pro kabaddi score, live pro kabaddi 2017, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi Live: Anup Kumar will be hoping for better luck in U Mumba’s match against Haryana Steelers. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)
Related News

U Mumba have had no luck at all thus far in their home leg. Now, as the deluge in Mumbai clears, U Mumba go to the NSCI stadium once again, hoping that they don’t just come close to winning again, as they have done in their past three matches, and actually end the match victorious. They face Haryana Steelers who come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins in Lucknow. This will be the only match that will be played on Wednesday. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers here.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi Live score: 

Match 53
Live
9'
U Mumba
11
7
Haryana Steelers
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
U Mumba
Haryana Steelers
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
11Kashiling Adake
3
1
4
0
4
Raids
4raids
75%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
88Darshan Kadian
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
2raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
9Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
0
0
3Anup Kumar
3
0
3
0
3
Raids
5raids
60%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
22Shrikant Jadhav
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
5Surinder Singh
0
0
0
2
2
12N. Renjith
0
0
0
1
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
4Hadi Oshtorak
0
0
0
0
0
55Dong Ju Hong
0
0
0
0
0
7Nitin Madane
0
0
0
0
0
33Deepak Yadav
0
0
0
0
0
6Mohan Raman G
0
0
0
0
0

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
11
Live - 1st Half
10'
7
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 