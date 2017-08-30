Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Mumbai 9-4 Haryana

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi Live: Anup Kumar will be hoping for better luck in U Mumba’s match against Haryana Steelers. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi Live: Anup Kumar will be hoping for better luck in U Mumba’s match against Haryana Steelers. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

U Mumba have had no luck at all thus far in their home leg. Now, as the deluge in Mumbai clears, U Mumba go to the NSCI stadium once again, hoping that they don’t just come close to winning again, as they have done in their past three matches, and actually end the match victorious. They face Haryana Steelers who come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins in Lucknow. This will be the only match that will be played on Wednesday. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers here.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi Live score:

Match 53 Live 9' U Mumba 11 7 Haryana Steelers Scorecard Play By play Match Stats U Mumba Haryana Steelers Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 11Kashiling Adake 3 1 4 0 4 Raids 4 raids 75% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 88Darshan Kadian 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 2 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 9Kuldeep Singh 0 0 0 0 0 3Anup Kumar 3 0 3 0 3 Raids 5 raids 60% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 22Shrikant Jadhav 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 100% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 5Surinder Singh 0 0 0 2 2 12N. Renjith 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 4Hadi Oshtorak 0 0 0 0 0 55Dong Ju Hong 0 0 0 0 0 7Nitin Madane 0 0 0 0 0 33Deepak Yadav 0 0 0 0 0 6Mohan Raman G 0 0 0 0 0

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

