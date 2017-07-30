Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Mumbai take on Haryana in Hyderabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: U Mumba captain Anup Kumar has made 952 raids and has scored 382 points. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: U Mumba captain Anup Kumar has made 952 raids and has scored 382 points.

On Day 3 of the season 5, a thrilling encounter can be expected between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. Making their Pro Kabaddi debut and with one of the best defensive duo, Steelers can produce an upset when they face former champions. After losing to Puneri Paltan in their first Maharashtran derby, the Mumbai-based team will hope to bounce back and get on the right track. While Mumbai will rely on ‘Captain Cool’ Anup Kumar and Shabir Babu, Steelers have Mohit Chillar and Surender Nada in reply. Later in the day, hosts Telugu Titans will be taking on Bengaluru Bulls. After going down to the defending champions Patna Pirates, Rahul Chaudhari-led side will hope to register their second win. Bulls, on the other hand, have to prove that with an an-all new squad, they will turn their fortunes around. Catch all live scores and live updates of the kabaddi match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

Match 5 vs U Mumba 0 0 Haryana Steelers Scorecard Play By play Matchstats

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

