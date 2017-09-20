Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Mumbai 3-5 Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumbai vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: U Mumba’s winning streak was broken by Gujarat. Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumbai vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: U Mumba’s winning streak was broken by Gujarat.

U Mumba will play Gujarat Fortunegiants in Wednesday’s first match at Ranchi. This particular match was supposed to have been played in Mumbai but it was one of the two fixtures that had to be cancelled due to the rains in the city. U Mumba have hit a blue patch ever since, recording four wins in five matches. Incidentally, the only loss in their last five games was against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants here.

Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants:

Match 52 Live 14' U Mumba 5 7 Gujarat Fortunegiants Scorecard Play By play Match Stats U Mumba Gujarat Fortunegiants Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 11Kashiling Adake 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 3 raids 33% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 5Surinder Singh 0 0 0 0 0 9Kuldeep Singh 0 0 0 0 0 22Shrikant Jadhav 0 1 1 2 3 Raids 2 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 3Anup Kumar 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 100% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 10E Subash 0 0 0 0 0 12N. Renjith 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 4Hadi Oshtorak 0 0 0 0 0 7Nitin Madane 0 0 0 0 0 33Deepak Yadav 0 0 0 0 0 6Mohan Raman G 0 0 0 0 0 88Darshan Kadian 0 0 0 0 0

Teams:

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

