Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Mumbai 3-5 Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi Live score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: U Mumba had been defeated by Gujarat in the last match that the two sides played against each other. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants here. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 20, 2017 8:05 pm
pro kabaddi live score, live pro kabaddi, live kabaddi, kabaddi score, live kabaddi score, kabaddi live streaming, Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumbai vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: U Mumba’s winning streak was broken by Gujarat.
U Mumba will play Gujarat Fortunegiants in Wednesday’s first match at Ranchi. This particular match was supposed to have been played in Mumbai but it was one of the two fixtures that had to be cancelled due to the rains in the city. U Mumba have hit a blue patch ever since, recording four wins in five matches. Incidentally, the only loss in their last five games was against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Catch live scores and updates of the match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants here.

Pro Kabaddi live score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: 

Match 52
Live
14'
U Mumba
5
7
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
U Mumba
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
11Kashiling Adake
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
3raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
5Surinder Singh
0
0
0
0
0
9Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
0
0
22Shrikant Jadhav
0
1
1
2
3
Raids
2raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
3Anup Kumar
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10E Subash
0
0
0
0
0
12N. Renjith
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
4Hadi Oshtorak
0
0
0
0
0
7Nitin Madane
0
0
0
0
0
33Deepak Yadav
0
0
0
0
0
6Mohan Raman G
0
0
0
0
0
88Darshan Kadian
0
0
0
0
0

Teams: 

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    36
    Zone B - Match 85
    FT
    32
    Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (36-32)
    Sep 20, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    5
    Live - 1st Half
    15'
    6
    Zone A - Match 52
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 86

