Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: U Mumba 26-15 Dabang Delhi in second half

U Mumba have played two matches in which they were two different teams. They suffered a thrashing at the hands of the Puneri Paltan in their first match but put up a much improved performance to beat Haryana Steelers in their second. They face a Dabang Delhi side that have thus far been unable to repeat their performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers and have slipped to two consecutive defeats since. In their most recent one against Puneri Paltan, captain Meraj Sheykh was unable to get even a single point and will be looking to improve upon that stat in this match. Catch live scores and updates from U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Scores and Updates: Third placed Dabang Delhi take on fourth-placed U Mumba at the PKL 2017 in Nagpur in a contest in Zone A.

Match 14 Live 7' U Mumba 26 15 Dabang Delhi K.C. Scorecard Play By play Matchstats

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

