Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: U Mumba 26-15 Dabang Delhi in second half

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: U Mumba have played two matches so far in PKL and won one, Dabang Delhi on the other side have played three and won one. Catch PKL Season 5 live scores and updates from Nagpur here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 5, 2017 8:42 pm
kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi 2017, pro kabaddi live, pkl, pkl live, dabang delhi vs u mumba live, delhi vs mumbai live kabaddi, kabaddi live streaming, kabaddi news, sports news, indian express Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live: Score: U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi in Nagpur on Saturday.
U Mumba have played two matches in which they were two different teams. They suffered a thrashing at the hands of the Puneri Paltan in their first match but put up a much improved performance to beat Haryana Steelers in their second. They face a Dabang Delhi side that have thus far been unable to repeat their performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers and have slipped to two consecutive defeats since. In their most recent one against Puneri Paltan, captain Meraj Sheykh was unable to get even a single point and will be looking to improve upon that stat in this match. Catch live scores and updates from U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Scores and Updates: Third placed Dabang Delhi take on fourth-placed U Mumba at the PKL 2017 in Nagpur in a contest in Zone A.

Match 14
Live
7'
U Mumba
26
15
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Scorecard
Play By play
Matchstats

TEAMS:

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 12
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (32-31)
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Live - 2nd Half
FT
15
Zone A - Match 14
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 15
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17

