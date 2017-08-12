Pro Kabaddi Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Live Score: UP Yoddha look to get back to winning ways

Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in match 24 on Saturday. UP looked like a complete squad but injuries to key players like Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga caused them to slip to a 40-20 defeat to Bengal Warriors. It was their first defeat of the season after they recorded victories in their opening two matches. Telugu Titans, on other hand, came out of a horrid run at Hyderabad to put up an impressive display in their draw against Bengaluru Bulls in Nagpur. They will be looking to Rahul Chaudhari once again to make the raid points work. While Nitin Tomar is an important element, UP Yoddha will be looking to get back their all round form. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha in Ahmedabad here.
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Pro Kabaddi season 5 scores and updates:
Squads:
UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna
Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App