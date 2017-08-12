Pro Kabaddi Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Live Score: UP Yoddha look to get back to winning ways

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live: UP Yoddha had defeated Telugu Titans in their previous fixture. Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live: UP Yoddha had defeated Telugu Titans in their previous fixture.

Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in match 24 on Saturday. UP looked like a complete squad but injuries to key players like Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga caused them to slip to a 40-20 defeat to Bengal Warriors. It was their first defeat of the season after they recorded victories in their opening two matches. Telugu Titans, on other hand, came out of a horrid run at Hyderabad to put up an impressive display in their draw against Bengaluru Bulls in Nagpur. They will be looking to Rahul Chaudhari once again to make the raid points work. While Nitin Tomar is an important element, UP Yoddha will be looking to get back their all round form. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha in Ahmedabad here.

Match 6 FT Telugu Titans 21 31 Bengaluru Bulls Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans (31-21) Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Telugu Titans Bengaluru Bulls Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 1Rahul Chaudhari 3 1 4 0 4 Raids 14 raids 28% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 7 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 35Farhad Milaghardan 0 0 0 0 0 10Rohit Rana 0 0 0 0 0 99Vikas 2 1 3 0 3 Raids 8 raids 37% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 5Nilesh Salunke 2 1 3 0 3 Raids 11 raids 36% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 7Rakesh Kumar 0 1 1 3 4 Raids 2 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 3 Unsuccessful 2 77Vishal Bhardwaj 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 18Mohsen Maghsoudlou 1 3 4 0 4 Raids 4 raids 25% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 55Vinoth Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 2Sombir 0 0 0 0 0 999Rakshith 0 0 0 0 0 3Munish 0 0 0 0 0

Squads:

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

