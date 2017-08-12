Latest News

Pro Kabaddi Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Live Score: UP Yoddha look to get back to winning ways

Live Pro Kabaddi season 5, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha from Ahmedabad here. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 12, 2017 8:00 pm
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live: UP Yoddha had defeated Telugu Titans in their previous fixture.
Related News

Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in match 24 on Saturday. UP looked like a complete squad but injuries to key players like Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga caused them to slip to a 40-20 defeat to Bengal Warriors. It was their first defeat of the season after they recorded victories in their opening two matches. Telugu Titans, on other hand, came out of a horrid run at Hyderabad to put up an impressive display in their draw against Bengaluru Bulls in Nagpur. They will be looking to Rahul Chaudhari once again to make the raid points work. While Nitin Tomar is an important element, UP Yoddha will be looking to get back their all round form.  Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha in Ahmedabad here.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Pro Kabaddi season 5 scores and updates:

Match 6
FT
Telugu Titans
21
31
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans (31-21)
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Telugu Titans
Bengaluru Bulls
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
1Rahul Chaudhari
3
1
4
0
4
Raids
14raids
28%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
7
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
35Farhad Milaghardan
0
0
0
0
0
10Rohit Rana
0
0
0
0
0
99Vikas
2
1
3
0
3
Raids
8raids
37%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
5Nilesh Salunke
2
1
3
0
3
Raids
11raids
36%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
7Rakesh Kumar
0
1
1
3
4
Raids
2raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
77Vishal Bhardwaj
0
0
0
1
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
18Mohsen Maghsoudlou
1
3
4
0
4
Raids
4raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
55Vinoth Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
2Sombir
0
0
0
0
0
999Rakshith
0
0
0
0
0
3Munish
0
0
0
0
0

Squads:

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Sanjay Lod
    Aug 12, 2017 at 7:59 pm
    s: docs.google /document/d/1MfRyWL_jWGPIj1mNnJ1_yZ9AQ52tKurur3N7nP2zNmE/edit?usp sharing s: /v7zMkkl3A2k s: /A2urVrhZ6yY
    Reply
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
39
Zone A - Match 23
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba (39-21)
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24
Aug 12, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 25 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 25

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 