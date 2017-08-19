Latest news

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba live score: Titans 19-15 U Mumba at half time

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba live score: Telugu Titans lock horns with U Mumba in the first match of the day in Lucknow.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 19, 2017 8:27 pm
pro kabaddi 2017, pro kabaddi 2017, telugu titans vs u mumba, up yoddha vs haryana steelers, pkl, kabaddi, sports news, indian express Pro Kabaddi season 5: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in first match of the day. (Source: PKL)
Related News

In the first match of the day Telugu Titans take on U Mumba. Titans are coming into this match with a defeat in their previous one while U Mumba won their last match against UP Yoddha. With ‘captain cool’ Anup Kumar not at his best, Shabeer Bappu stepped up to the occasion and powered U Mumba to a 37-34 win over UP Yoddha.

Shabeer did the most of the damage as he scored 12 points in 15 raids he scored. Each of his raids were a sight to watch as the 31-year old won the match for his side from the jaws of defeat. In the first match of Lucknow leg, raiders dominated the proceedings with some smooth and quick raids.

Match 36
Live
HT
Telugu Titans
19
15
U Mumba
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Telugu Titans
U Mumba
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
1Rahul Chaudhari
9
0
9
0
9
Raids
11raids
45%Successful raids
Successful
5
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
35Farhad Milaghardan
0
0
0
0
0
10Rohit Rana
0
0
0
0
0
55Vinoth Kumar
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
3raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
5Nilesh Salunke
1
0
1
2
3
Raids
6raids
16%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
5
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
2Sombir
0
0
0
1
1
77Vishal Bhardwaj
0
0
0
3
3
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
18Mohsen Maghsoudlou
0
0
0
0
0
12Vikrant
0
0
0
0
0
9Ankit Malik
0
0
0
0
0
11Elangeshwaran R
0
0
0
0
0
99Vikas
0
0
0
0
0

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 18, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 35 -->
28
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 35
FT
30
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls (30-28)
Aug 19, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 36 -->
19
Live
HT
15
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 36
Aug 19, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 37 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 37

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 