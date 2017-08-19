Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba live score: Titans 19-15 U Mumba at half time

Pro Kabaddi season 5: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in first match of the day. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi season 5: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in first match of the day. (Source: PKL)

In the first match of the day Telugu Titans take on U Mumba. Titans are coming into this match with a defeat in their previous one while U Mumba won their last match against UP Yoddha. With ‘captain cool’ Anup Kumar not at his best, Shabeer Bappu stepped up to the occasion and powered U Mumba to a 37-34 win over UP Yoddha.

Shabeer did the most of the damage as he scored 12 points in 15 raids he scored. Each of his raids were a sight to watch as the 31-year old won the match for his side from the jaws of defeat. In the first match of Lucknow leg, raiders dominated the proceedings with some smooth and quick raids.

Match 36 Live HT Telugu Titans 19 15 U Mumba Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Telugu Titans U Mumba Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 1Rahul Chaudhari 9 0 9 0 9 Raids 11 raids 45% Successful raids Successful 5 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 35Farhad Milaghardan 0 0 0 0 0 10Rohit Rana 0 0 0 0 0 55Vinoth Kumar 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 3 raids 33% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 5Nilesh Salunke 1 0 1 2 3 Raids 6 raids 16% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 5 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 2Sombir 0 0 0 1 1 77Vishal Bhardwaj 0 0 0 3 3 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 3 Unsuccessful 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 18Mohsen Maghsoudlou 0 0 0 0 0 12Vikrant 0 0 0 0 0 9Ankit Malik 0 0 0 0 0 11Elangeshwaran R 0 0 0 0 0 99Vikas 0 0 0 0 0

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd