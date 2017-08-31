Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live score, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Titans 12-9 Thalaivas in first half

Telugu Titans have won just two of the 12 matches they have played. Telugu Titans have won just two of the 12 matches they have played.

It is the final day of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 and the first match is between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas have thus far had an ordinary campaign, winning just one and drawing two of the seven matches they have played so far. But Telugu Titans have had an even worse time in the first half of their league campaign. They have won just two of the 12 matches they have played. They have been dependent on Rahul Chaudhary for points and so Tamil Thalaivas would know who to concentrate their energy on. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas here.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi season 5 live scores and updates:

Match 54 Live HT Telugu Titans 12 9 Tamil Thalaivas Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 1Rahul Chaudhari 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 7 raids 14% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 35Farhad Milaghardan 2 0 2 1 3 Raids 3 raids 66% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 10Rohit Rana 0 0 0 0 0 18Mohsen Maghsoudlou 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 3 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 5Nilesh Salunke 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 10 raids 10% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 8 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 2Sombir 0 0 0 5 5 77Vishal Bhardwaj 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 55Vinoth Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 12Vikrant 0 0 0 0 0 9Ankit Malik 0 0 0 0 0 11Elangeshwaran R 0 0 0 0 0 99Vikas 0 0 0 0 0

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

