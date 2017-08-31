Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live score, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Titans 12-9 Thalaivas in first half

Live Pro Kabaddi season 5 score, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: It is the final day of the Mumbai leg for the season. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 31, 2017 8:21 pm
live kabaddi score, live pro kabaddi, tamil thalaivas vs telugu titans live, live kabaddi streaming, Telugu Titans have won just two of the 12 matches they have played.
It is the final day of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 and the first match is between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas have thus far had an ordinary campaign, winning just one and drawing two of the seven matches they have played so far. But Telugu Titans have had an even worse time in the first half of their league campaign. They have won just two of the 12 matches they have played. They have been dependent on Rahul Chaudhary for points and so Tamil Thalaivas would know who to concentrate their energy on. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas here.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi season 5 live scores and updates: 

Match 54
Live
HT
Telugu Titans
12
9
Tamil Thalaivas
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Telugu Titans
Tamil Thalaivas
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
1Rahul Chaudhari
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
7raids
14%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
35Farhad Milaghardan
2
0
2
1
3
Raids
3raids
66%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
10Rohit Rana
0
0
0
0
0
18Mohsen Maghsoudlou
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
3raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
5Nilesh Salunke
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
10raids
10%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
8
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
2Sombir
0
0
0
5
5
77Vishal Bhardwaj
0
0
0
1
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
55Vinoth Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
12Vikrant
0
0
0
0
0
9Ankit Malik
0
0
0
0
0
11Elangeshwaran R
0
0
0
0
0
99Vikas
0
0
0
0
0

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Live Cricket Scores & Results

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
38
Zone A - Match 53
FT
32
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (38-32)
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
12
Live
HT
9
Zone B - Match 54
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 55

