Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Kabaddi kicks off in Hyderabad

Kabaddi is back! The Pro Kabaddi is back and this time it is bigger. The 2017 season, which will be the fifth edition of the league, will begin in Hyderabad when Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the season. Rahul Chaudhari will lead the Titans while Thalaivas will be captained by Ajay Thakur. Tamil Thalaivas are playing their first edition since they are a new team in the league. Titans have previously have previously played in the league and their best finish is fourth position which they achieved last season. Chaudhari is a player they retained. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score and Updates of the Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score and match from Hyderabad here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Kabaddi Match: Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas are all set to begin this new season.

Match 1 FT Telugu Titans 0 0 Tamil Thalaivas Scorecard Play By play Matchstats Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Tamil Thailavas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

