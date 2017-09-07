Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Inter-zone challenge continues in Kolkata

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 7, 2017 7:23 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda-led side will look to continue their winning run.
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live Score: On the final day of Kolkata leg, Telugu Titans will square off against Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will bounce back against Dabang Delhi in their last home game. Playing their first game after Mumbai leg, Pune will attack with Deepak, Rajesh Mondal and Sandeep Narwal, their defence will depend on the experience of Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Titans, on the other hand, will hope to deliver a whole unit. Meanwhile, in the second contest, Warriors will look to conclude their home leg with a win over Dabang Delhi. Both the teams come in with contrasting results, while Delhi trounced Bengaluru Bulls 38-30, Bengal had suffered a 37-31 loss to U Mumba. Hosts will rely on Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee and captain Surjeet Singh to help them cross the line, while the Iranian duo of Meraj and Abolfazl will play an important role for Delhi. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

Match 65
20'
Telugu Titans
0
0
Puneri Paltan
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Telugu Titans
Puneri Paltan
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
7Rakesh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
35Farhad Milaghardan
0
0
0
0
0
10Rohit Rana
0
0
0
0
0
99Vikas
0
0
0
0
0
1Rahul Chaudhari
0
0
0
0
0
2Sombir
0
0
0
0
0
77Vishal Bhardwaj
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
18Mohsen Maghsoudlou
0
0
0
0
0
55Vinoth Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
12Vikrant
0
0
0
0
0
11Elangeshwaran R
0
0
0
0
0
3Munish
0
0
0
0
0

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

 

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64
FT
37
U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors (37-31)
Sep 07, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
0
VS
0
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 65
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66

