Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Titans 17 – 29 Pirates in Hyderabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Titans look to end horrific home run against Patna Pirates. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Titans look to end horrific home run against Patna Pirates.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: After suffering four defeats on the trot, Telugu Titans will hope to end their horrific home run against Patna Pirates on Friday. Titans fortunes have dipped after their captain Rahul Chaudhari suffered a dip in his performance in the second half of the match against Pirates, earlier this season. The Hyderabad-based team has never lost more than once to Pirates in a single season and will hope to continue their record. ‘Dupki King’ will once again be Patna’s trump card while Titans need to step out from the shadow of ‘Poster Boy’ Rahul. After his brilliant show in the previous game, Rahul continued his fine form and took his points tally to 63 against them. And also has the most number of Super 10s against the Titans. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates here.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between debutants Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates.

Match 11 Live 13' Telugu Titans 17 32 Patna Pirates Scorecard Play By play Matchstats Telugu Titans Patna Pirates Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 1Rahul Chaudhari 1 2 3 1 4 Raids 10 raids 20% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 5 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 33Vinod Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 10Rohit Rana 0 0 0 1 1 99Vikas 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 6 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 5Nilesh Salunke 1 2 3 0 3 Raids 8 raids 37% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 7Rakesh Kumar 1 1 2 2 4 Raids 4 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 77Vishal Bhardwaj 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 35Farhad Milaghardan 0 0 0 0 0 18Mohsen Maghsoudlou 0 0 0 0 0 4Amit Singh Chhillar 0 0 0 0 0 55Vinoth Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 999Rakshith 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 100% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd