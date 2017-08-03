Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Titans 17 – 29 Pirates in Hyderabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Hyderabad with Titans taking on Pirates. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Hyderabad vs Patna from PKL 2017 Live here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 3, 2017 8:33 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live, Titans vs Pirates live, Hyderabad vs Patna live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Titans look to end horrific home run against Patna Pirates.
Related News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: After suffering four defeats on the trot, Telugu Titans will hope to end their horrific home run against Patna Pirates on Friday. Titans fortunes have dipped after their captain Rahul Chaudhari suffered a dip in his performance in the second half of the match against Pirates, earlier this season. The Hyderabad-based team has never lost more than once to Pirates in a single season and will hope to continue their record. ‘Dupki King’ will once again be Patna’s trump card while Titans need to step out from the shadow of ‘Poster Boy’ Rahul. After his brilliant show in the previous game, Rahul continued his fine form and took his points tally to 63 against them. And also has the most number of Super 10s against the Titans. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates here.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between debutants Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates.

Match 11
Live
13'
Telugu Titans
17
32
Patna Pirates
Scorecard
Play By play
Matchstats
Telugu Titans
Patna Pirates
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
1Rahul Chaudhari
1
2
3
1
4
Raids
10raids
20%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
5
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
33Vinod Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
10Rohit Rana
0
0
0
1
1
99Vikas
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
6raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
5Nilesh Salunke
1
2
3
0
3
Raids
8raids
37%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
7Rakesh Kumar
1
1
2
2
4
Raids
4raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
77Vishal Bhardwaj
0
0
0
1
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
35Farhad Milaghardan
0
0
0
0
0
18Mohsen Maghsoudlou
0
0
0
0
0
4Amit Singh Chhillar
0
0
0
0
0
55Vinoth Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
999Rakshith
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. w
    www.livesportsgo.com www.livesportsgo.com
    Aug 3, 2017 at 8:13 pm
    Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu ans vs Patna Pirates 11th Match Live TV Channels, Live Online- : livesportsgo /kabaddi/pro-kabaddi-2017-telugu- ans-vs-patna-pirates-11th-live-tv-channels-live-online/
    Reply
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Live - 2nd Half
FT
34
Zone B - Match 11
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 