Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Thalaivas 12-12 Dabang Delhi in inter-zone rivalry

The third leg of Pro Kabaddi season five is in the final stage with Tamil Thalaivas taking on Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants squaring off against Bengal Warriors at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. In the first match, the Chennai-based team plays Dabang Delhi from Zone A. Both the teams come in with contrasting results as Ajay Thkaur-led side had to settle for a draw in their previous match while Dabang Delhi had suffered a 25-29 lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants. Thalaivas depend on their captain and youngster Prapanjan. Delhi, on the other hand, will rely on Meraj Sheykh and Nilesh Shinde. Later in the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will end their home leg against Bengal Warriors. Fortunegiants are on a five-match unbeaten streak and will hope to end on a positive note. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors will look to bounce back after suffering a 34-17 defeat against Puneri Paltan. Sachin Tawar will be the key player for the Fortunegiants and South Korean raider Sang Run Lee will uncharge for the Warriors. Catch all the live score and live updates of the two matches here.
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar
Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth
