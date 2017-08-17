Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: Thalaivas 12-12 Dabang Delhi in inter-zone rivalry

Latest news

The third leg of Pro Kabaddi season five is in the final stage with Tamil Thalaivas taking on Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants squaring off against Bengal Warriors at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. In the first match, the Chennai-based team plays Dabang Delhi from Zone A. Both the teams come in with contrasting results as Ajay Thkaur-led side had to settle for a draw in their previous match while Dabang Delhi had suffered a 25-29 lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants. Thalaivas depend on their captain and youngster Prapanjan. Delhi, on the other hand, will rely on Meraj Sheykh and Nilesh Shinde. Later in the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will end their home leg against Bengal Warriors. Fortunegiants are on a five-match unbeaten streak and will hope to end on a positive note. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors will look to bounce back after suffering a 34-17 defeat against Puneri Paltan. Sachin Tawar will be the key player for the Fortunegiants and South Korean raider Sang Run Lee will uncharge for the Warriors. Catch all the live score and live updates of the two matches here.

Match 32
Live
HT
Dabang Delhi K.C.
12
12
Tamil Thalaivas
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Tamil Thalaivas
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
4Rohit Baliyan
2
0
2
1
3
Raids
7raids
28%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
3Bajirao Hodage
0
0
0
0
0
10Viraj Vishnu Landge
0
0
0
1
1
2Meraj Sheykh
4
0
4
0
4
Raids
10raids
40%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
9Ravi Dalal
1
0
1
1
2
Raids
4raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
6Nilesh Shinde
0
0
0
0
0
17Sunil
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
11Abolfazl Maghsodlou
0
0
0
0
0
1Shubham Ashok Palkar
0
0
0
0
0
8Swapnil Shinde
0
0
0
0
0
23R. Sriram
2
0
2
0
2
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Tapas Pal
0
0
0
0
0

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31
FT
19
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans (29-19)
Aug 17, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 32 -->
12
Live
HT
12
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 32
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33

