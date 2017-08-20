Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Pune 28 – 16 Patna in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Puneri Paltan are yet to win a game against Patna Pirates in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Puneri Paltan are yet to win a game against Patna Pirates in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

Action continues in Lucknow as the two times defending champions Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan before UP Yoddha square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the first match, both the teams will look to show their dominance. Pirates come in after a thrilling draw against UP Yoddha while Pune had registered an easy win over Bengal Warriors. One can expect a thrilling contest between Pune’s Sandeep Narwal against Pardeep Narwal of Patna Pirates. Later in the day, UP Yoddha, who are yet to win a game in their home leg, will face Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. While UP suffered a 26-39 defeat, Pink Panthers edged past Bengaluru Bulls 30-28. UP Yoddha will rely on their raiders to help them cross the line while Jaipur will be dependent on their senior players Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates:

Match 38 Live 17' Patna Pirates 16 28 Puneri Paltan Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Pardeep Narwal 6 1 7 0 7 Raids 10 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 5 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Vishal Mane 0 0 0 0 0 17Sachin Shingade 0 0 0 0 0 2Monu Goyat 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 3 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 3Vinod Kumar 1 2 3 3 6 Raids 8 raids 25% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 2 Unsuccessful 0 5Satish 0 0 0 1 1 8Jaideep 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 41Mohammad Maghshoudulu 0 0 0 0 0 4Manish 0 0 0 0 0 11Jawahar Dagar 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 2 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 7Vikas Jaglan 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 100% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 55Vishnu Uthaman 0 0 0 0 0

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd