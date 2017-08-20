Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Pune 28 – 16 Patna in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Lucknow with Pune taking on Patna. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Paltan vs Pirates from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 20, 2017 8:34 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live, Pune vs Patna live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Puneri Paltan are yet to win a game against Patna Pirates in the history of Pro Kabaddi.
Action continues in Lucknow as the two times defending champions Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan before UP Yoddha square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the first match, both the teams will look to show their dominance. Pirates come in after a thrilling draw against UP Yoddha while Pune had registered an easy win over Bengal Warriors. One can expect a thrilling contest between Pune’s Sandeep Narwal against Pardeep Narwal of Patna Pirates. Later in the day, UP Yoddha, who are yet to win a game in their home leg, will face Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. While UP suffered a 26-39 defeat, Pink Panthers edged past Bengaluru Bulls 30-28. UP Yoddha will rely on their raiders to help them cross the line while Jaipur will be dependent on their senior players Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates:

Match 38
Live
17'
Patna Pirates
16
28
Puneri Paltan
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Pardeep Narwal
6
1
7
0
7
Raids
10raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
5
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Vishal Mane
0
0
0
0
0
17Sachin Shingade
0
0
0
0
0
2Monu Goyat
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
3raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
3Vinod Kumar
1
2
3
3
6
Raids
8raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
5Satish
0
0
0
1
1
8Jaideep
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
41Mohammad Maghshoudulu
0
0
0
0
0
4Manish
0
0
0
0
0
11Jawahar Dagar
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
2raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
7Vikas Jaglan
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
55Vishnu Uthaman
0
0
0
0
0

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 19, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 37 -->
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 37
FT
36
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Haryana Steelers beat U.P. Yoddha (36-29)
Aug 20, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 38 -->
16
Live - 2nd Half
18'
28
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 38
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 