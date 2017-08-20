Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Pune 28 – 16 Patna in Lucknow

Action continues in Lucknow as the two times defending champions Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan before UP Yoddha square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the first match, both the teams will look to show their dominance. Pirates come in after a thrilling draw against UP Yoddha while Pune had registered an easy win over Bengal Warriors. One can expect a thrilling contest between Pune’s Sandeep Narwal against Pardeep Narwal of Patna Pirates. Later in the day, UP Yoddha, who are yet to win a game in their home leg, will face Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. While UP suffered a 26-39 defeat, Pink Panthers edged past Bengaluru Bulls 30-28. UP Yoddha will rely on their raiders to help them cross the line while Jaipur will be dependent on their senior players Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan.
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates:
Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar
