Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Consistent Pune look to continue unbeaten run against Jaipur

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: The second leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 comes to an end with Puneri Paltan taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pune currently top the Zone B rankings while Jaipur lost their only game to Dabang Delhi. A win tonight for Deepak Niwas Hooda and his men will consolidate their top spot. Meanwhile for Jaipur, a win will not change their position in Zone B (sixth). Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns against Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day. After a comprehensive win over Bengal Warriors, captain Rohit Kumar will be relived after his team ticked all the boxes and clicked as a whole unit. With Ajay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar and Sachin, Bulls look more balanced on papers. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are a young unit and possess a chance to surprise any team on their day. Bulls will hope to end their home leg with a win before the league shifts to Ahmedabad.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 21 vs Puneri Paltan 0 0 Jaipur Pink Panthers Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

