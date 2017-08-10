Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Consistent Pune look to continue unbeaten run against Jaipur

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 10, 2017 7:14 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: The second leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 comes to an end with Puneri Paltan taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pune currently top the Zone B rankings while Jaipur lost their only game to Dabang Delhi. A win tonight for Deepak Niwas Hooda and his men will consolidate their top spot. Meanwhile for Jaipur, a win will not change their position in Zone B (sixth). Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns against Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day. After a comprehensive win over Bengal Warriors, captain Rohit Kumar will be relived after his team ticked all the boxes and clicked as a whole unit. With Ajay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar and Sachin, Bulls look more balanced on papers. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are a young unit and possess a chance to surprise any team on their day. Bulls will hope to end their home leg with a win before the league shifts to Ahmedabad.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
31
Zone B - Match 20
FT
25
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors (31-25)
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21
Aug 10, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 22 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 22

