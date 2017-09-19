Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live score: Puneri paltan take on Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live score: Catch all the live action from the encounter between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 19, 2017 8:00 pm
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live score: Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers aim to top their respective zones.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: In a match set to take place at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi, both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers aim to win the match in order to top their respective zones. The last time the two sides met, Paltan had better control over Steelers. The match between Pureri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers is followed by Zone B match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls. Puneri Paltan come into the game on the back of a 38-22 win over Haryana Steelers – their opponents on the night. That game, played in front of Haryana’s home fans in Sonepat, proved to be a one-sided affair. Haryana played one more game in their own backyard which finished in a 27-27 draw against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Follow this page for live score and updates during the match on Tuesday.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live score:

match 84
Live
19'
Puneri Paltan
1
0
Haryana Steelers
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Puneri Paltan
Haryana Steelers
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
4Rajesh Mondal
0
0
0
0
0
18Ravi Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
3Ziaur Rahman
0
0
0
0
0
5Deepak Hooda
0
0
0
0
0
55Monu
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10Sandeep Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
8Girish Maruti Ernak
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
12Rohit Kumar Choudary
0
0
0
0
0
2Akshay Jadhav
0
0
0
0
0
6Rinku Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
11Vikash Khatri
0
0
0
0
0
44Suresh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Live Cricket Scores & Results

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone B - Match 83
FT
37
Match Tied
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
1
Live - 1st Half
20'
0
Zone A - match 84
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 85

