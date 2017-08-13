Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates 1 – 2 UP Yoddha in Ahmedabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates are unbeaten in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates are unbeaten in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi.

Into its third leg, Pro Kabaddi will see Patna Pirates square-off against UP Yoddha on Sunday. With 15 points, Patna and UP are placed second and third respectively and will look to take the top spot in Zone B. With Pardeep Narwal at his lethal best, Pirates have been in majestic form so far. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, look consistent and come in with a 29-25 win over Telugu Titans. It won’t easy for UP defenders to take down the ‘dupki king’. Pardeep has scored Super 10 in all three games so far. In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sukesh Hegde & co are unbeaten at home and will look to continue their unbeaten run against the season 1 winners. Sachin Tawar has been amazing in his debut season and will once again lead the charge for the Fortunegiants. In the form of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani, Gujarat team has one of the best defensive corner combinations in the league. Captain Manjeet Chhillar will once be Jaipur’s talisman. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha here.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha.

Match 26 Live 18' Patna Pirates 1 1 U.P. Yoddha Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Patna Pirates U.P. Yoddha Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Pardeep Narwal 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 100% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Vishal Mane 0 0 0 0 0 17Sachin Shingade 0 0 0 0 0 2Monu Goyat 0 0 0 0 0 3Vinod Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 5Satish 0 0 0 0 0 8Jaideep 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 41Mohammad Maghshoudulu 0 0 0 0 0 4Manish 0 0 0 0 0 44Virender Singh 0 0 0 0 0 7Vikas Jaglan 0 0 0 0 0 55Vishnu Uthaman 0 0 0 0 0

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

