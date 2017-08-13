Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates 1 – 2 UP Yoddha in Ahmedabad

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 13, 2017 8:03 pm
Into its third leg, Pro Kabaddi will see Patna Pirates square-off against UP Yoddha on Sunday. With 15 points, Patna and UP are placed second and third respectively and will look to take the top spot in Zone B. With Pardeep Narwal at his lethal best, Pirates have been in majestic form so far. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, look consistent and come in with a 29-25 win over Telugu Titans. It won’t easy for UP defenders to take down the ‘dupki king’. Pardeep has scored Super 10 in all three games so far. In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sukesh Hegde & co are unbeaten at home and will look to continue their unbeaten run against the season 1 winners. Sachin Tawar has been amazing in his debut season and will once again lead the charge for the Fortunegiants. In the form of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani, Gujarat team has one of the best defensive corner combinations in the league. Captain Manjeet Chhillar will once be Jaipur’s talisman. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha here.

Match 26
Live
18'
Patna Pirates
1
1
U.P. Yoddha
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Patna Pirates
U.P. Yoddha
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Pardeep Narwal
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Vishal Mane
0
0
0
0
0
17Sachin Shingade
0
0
0
0
0
2Monu Goyat
0
0
0
0
0
3Vinod Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
5Satish
0
0
0
0
0
8Jaideep
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
41Mohammad Maghshoudulu
0
0
0
0
0
4Manish
0
0
0
0
0
44Virender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
7Vikas Jaglan
0
0
0
0
0
55Vishnu Uthaman
0
0
0
0
0

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 12, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 25 -->
29
Zone A - Match 25
FT
25
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (29-25)
Aug 13, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 26 -->
1
Live - 1st Half
19'
2
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 26
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 27

